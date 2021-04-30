Can a shapeshifting model make the fashion industry more sustainable?

E&T spoke to French start-up Euveka about their robotic mannequin, which they believe could help make the fashion industry greener while simultaneously helping style and demand sampling.

There is no denying that emerging technologies are changing the fashion world, from personal recommendation engines using artificial intelligence (AI) to dressing rooms based on augmented reality performed remotely from a smartphone.

However, there is a sustainability crisis still looming over the industry and advocates are doing all they can to raise awareness of the importance of innovation for sustainability in the industry.

For quite some time, technologies such as AI have been refining fashion business models, with AI being used to predict fashion trends and facilitate the design process. It has also been effective in providing information on how designers can modify their designs to better resonate with consumer behaviors. While AI and robotics have already proven to be effective in this area of ​​the industry, it begs the question whether these technologies can help in the quest for a greener future in the fashion industry.

Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, CEO and founder of a robotics company Euveka stated that there are already significant innovations in the sector, such as 3D body scans; data analysis; online recommendations and apps that encourage people to shop more responsibly. Some players also offer photosynthetic tissues; using AI to manage clothing inventories, or to create paper clothing, she adds. The problem for the industry is the missing links between what designers and manufacturers do, what customers want and what retailers know.

All parts of the [fashion] industry chain are disconnected, says Bergenthal. AI and robotics could help connect these parts and bring about changes in production that would impact the environment. Actors also need to understand that by being sustainable they can be more efficient in terms of costs and economic benefits.





A specialist in industrial property law, Audrey-Laure Bergenthal left a master’s degree at Harvard before turning to fashion. She saw an opportunity in sizing and sampling within the industry and in 2010 created Euveka. Image credit: Francois Goize

At a young age, Bergenthal saw that wooden mannequins did not represent the morphological reality of the human body. She was also not surprised that under these conditions so many people find it difficult to find clothes with their body types, especially in sizes small and large, even with the rapid growth of fashion. Bergenthal decided it was time to make the textile industry more inclusive, more ethical and more sustainable.

To remedy this, Bergenthals Euveka has developed scalable robot mannequins that incorporate a unique morphological variation algorithm. Its “ phygital ” technology, a portmanteau of “ physical ” and “ digital ” to describe the use of technology to connect the digital world to the physical world in order to provide unique interactive experiences to the user, enables the industry to be more ethical and inclusive, from production to sale, and in all sizes, the company said. We want to reconnect two worlds: manufacturing and retail, to ensure a perfect fit between customer and garment and resolve returns and unsold issues.

Model robots combine several technologies, such as mechatronics, new textile materials and computer processes (especially AI) to drive it. With Euvekas’ unique algorithm that calculates different body shapes, the robot mannequin can also adapt harmoniously to sizes and shapes without sacrificing either of the two paradigms, says Bergenthal. We can drive every measurement and key areas of garment manufacturing with perfect precision; we can capture and reproduce each customer’s data, and brands can match this data with their garment measurement to provide optimal recommendation.





The robot mannequin can reproduce body types from European sizes 36 to 46 (UK sizes 8 to 18). Image Credit: Euveka

According to Euveka, e-merchants can use the solution to take photo shoots for clothing sizes 36 to 46 (8 to 18 for UK sizes) and transform into the desired shape in less than two minutes: this allows shoppers personal preselection of tailor-made clothing. customer needs and facilitate distance selling.

In a store, professionals can use it to provide a new shopping experience without trying in person. This turned out to be a more hygienic solution during the pandemic, they said. Each brand has its own size scale: all you have to do is enter the data into the software and the mannequin changes shape, explains a spokesperson for Euveka. A person’s measurements are recorded in a computer, so the robot can remodel remotely, without the need for a physical presence.

Meanwhile, for brands, this solution presents the possibility of collecting real data and the robot is also used to do some touch-ups for VIP customers. This improves the satisfaction of customers, who want to stop worrying about whether a garment will fit, says Bergenthal. We support retailers in this strategic way with dedicated solutions and we try to inspire them to be more inclusive, mainly with small and large sizes.

Bergenthal adds that the technology is a holistic solution that could help build a new supply chain. If brands know their market better and produce clothes according to their market, this decimates the risk of consumers returning, she explains. If companies enrich this with other innovations seen along the value chain, designers can rethink the supply chain in a more efficient and effective way and fashion artists will change the way they work.

According to Bergenthal, the robot mannequin allows a better understanding of the market because it allows us to create and visualize the fit of a garment with data from real customers. Designers or fashion brands could change their standard models and create more precise pieces or collections to fit and size, she adds. This supports the diversity of body shapes, but also has an impact on the environment because a collection that fits better produces fewer unsold items, which would otherwise end up in landfills or incinerators.

Bergenthal hopes that model Euvekas can improve the efficiency of the textile industry, connecting production, retail and customers through the implementation of phygital solutions. She also believes that the solution will not take professionals and their expertise out of this equation, but rather provide them with new tools to work better and greener.

The future of fashion will be based on the link between craftsmanship and technology, she says. This will help to magnify the actions of artisans and to preserve and perpetuate the know-how of these professionals.