Fashion
Can a shapeshifting model make the fashion industry more sustainable?
E&T spoke to French start-up Euveka about their robotic mannequin, which they believe could help make the fashion industry greener while simultaneously helping style and demand sampling.
There is no denying that emerging technologies are changing the fashion world, from personal recommendation engines using artificial intelligence (AI) to dressing rooms based on augmented reality performed remotely from a smartphone.
However, there is a sustainability crisis still looming over the industry and advocates are doing all they can to raise awareness of the importance of innovation for sustainability in the industry.
For quite some time, technologies such as AI have been refining fashion business models, with AI being used to predict fashion trends and facilitate the design process. It has also been effective in providing information on how designers can modify their designs to better resonate with consumer behaviors. While AI and robotics have already proven to be effective in this area of the industry, it begs the question whether these technologies can help in the quest for a greener future in the fashion industry.
Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, CEO and founder of a robotics company Euveka stated that there are already significant innovations in the sector, such as 3D body scans; data analysis; online recommendations and apps that encourage people to shop more responsibly. Some players also offer photosynthetic tissues; using AI to manage clothing inventories, or to create paper clothing, she adds. The problem for the industry is the missing links between what designers and manufacturers do, what customers want and what retailers know.
All parts of the [fashion] industry chain are disconnected, says Bergenthal. AI and robotics could help connect these parts and bring about changes in production that would impact the environment. Actors also need to understand that by being sustainable they can be more efficient in terms of costs and economic benefits.
At a young age, Bergenthal saw that wooden mannequins did not represent the morphological reality of the human body. She was also not surprised that under these conditions so many people find it difficult to find clothes with their body types, especially in sizes small and large, even with the rapid growth of fashion. Bergenthal decided it was time to make the textile industry more inclusive, more ethical and more sustainable.
To remedy this, Bergenthals Euveka has developed scalable robot mannequins that incorporate a unique morphological variation algorithm. Its “ phygital ” technology, a portmanteau of “ physical ” and “ digital ” to describe the use of technology to connect the digital world to the physical world in order to provide unique interactive experiences to the user, enables the industry to be more ethical and inclusive, from production to sale, and in all sizes, the company said. We want to reconnect two worlds: manufacturing and retail, to ensure a perfect fit between customer and garment and resolve returns and unsold issues.
Model robots combine several technologies, such as mechatronics, new textile materials and computer processes (especially AI) to drive it. With Euvekas’ unique algorithm that calculates different body shapes, the robot mannequin can also adapt harmoniously to sizes and shapes without sacrificing either of the two paradigms, says Bergenthal. We can drive every measurement and key areas of garment manufacturing with perfect precision; we can capture and reproduce each customer’s data, and brands can match this data with their garment measurement to provide optimal recommendation.
According to Euveka, e-merchants can use the solution to take photo shoots for clothing sizes 36 to 46 (8 to 18 for UK sizes) and transform into the desired shape in less than two minutes: this allows shoppers personal preselection of tailor-made clothing. customer needs and facilitate distance selling.
In a store, professionals can use it to provide a new shopping experience without trying in person. This turned out to be a more hygienic solution during the pandemic, they said. Each brand has its own size scale: all you have to do is enter the data into the software and the mannequin changes shape, explains a spokesperson for Euveka. A person’s measurements are recorded in a computer, so the robot can remodel remotely, without the need for a physical presence.
Meanwhile, for brands, this solution presents the possibility of collecting real data and the robot is also used to do some touch-ups for VIP customers. This improves the satisfaction of customers, who want to stop worrying about whether a garment will fit, says Bergenthal. We support retailers in this strategic way with dedicated solutions and we try to inspire them to be more inclusive, mainly with small and large sizes.
Bergenthal adds that the technology is a holistic solution that could help build a new supply chain. If brands know their market better and produce clothes according to their market, this decimates the risk of consumers returning, she explains. If companies enrich this with other innovations seen along the value chain, designers can rethink the supply chain in a more efficient and effective way and fashion artists will change the way they work.
According to Bergenthal, the robot mannequin allows a better understanding of the market because it allows us to create and visualize the fit of a garment with data from real customers. Designers or fashion brands could change their standard models and create more precise pieces or collections to fit and size, she adds. This supports the diversity of body shapes, but also has an impact on the environment because a collection that fits better produces fewer unsold items, which would otherwise end up in landfills or incinerators.
Bergenthal hopes that model Euvekas can improve the efficiency of the textile industry, connecting production, retail and customers through the implementation of phygital solutions. She also believes that the solution will not take professionals and their expertise out of this equation, but rather provide them with new tools to work better and greener.
The future of fashion will be based on the link between craftsmanship and technology, she says. This will help to magnify the actions of artisans and to preserve and perpetuate the know-how of these professionals.
Eminéo
Technical specifications
The robot dummy that Euveka called Emino features a smart light, a scalable bust, a control box, and a telescoping foot on a wheel. And in terms of the accessories provided, the mannequin consists of a half-arm, breast prostheses (ABCDE cups), working body, a USB key and a transport case.
Emino can connect to different technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, but also comes with dedicated software packages to control the robot: Mimo HC and Mimo PAP. Its more advanced software, Mimo PAP, allows designers and brands to control the robot. It also includes creating and editing product SKUs, managing collections, accessing a specific product SKU, and a data library to help customers use the mannequin.
Sign up for E&T News email to receive great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]