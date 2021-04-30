The updated tennis dress is now my summer must-have

Photo illustration: Scouted / The Daily Beast / Vendors

Sportswear became mainstream driven by staying home for a year. Of leggings at bike shorts to skorts (yes, skorts) these styles have been less about fitness and more about fashion. For months and months I have seen tennis dresses everywhere. These are not your 90s polo dresses, made from thick, quilted fabric and paired with pearls. No, these are exercise and training dresses, in athletic fabric, with a bodysuit underneath and they are all over.

I wanted to see what it was and if these dresses would give me the comfort and breathability for the summer I dreamed of, but with the coverage of workout clothes. So I had the chance to test three of the most popular on the market from Outdoor voice, Area, and Girlfriends collective. Each dress has thin straps and a stretchy bodysuit with shorts underneath, but that’s about as far as the comparisons. Each had a set of pros and cons, but what I deduced is that you really can’t go wrong if you want to be comfortable and stylish. The tennis dresses are a chance.

The exercise dress

This dress is my favorite. It’s stylish and comfortable, slightly swishy (in a good way) and comes in several neutral colors, so it’s easy to wear on its own or layered under a shirt or sweater. The adjustable straps were secure, the fabric was by far the lightest feel of the bunch (although it creases the most easily), and the shorts underneath were the perfect length. Each leg also has its own pocket.

Best feature: The updated version of the exercise dress has multiple pockets and a handle on the shorts to prevent them from rolling up.

Buy the exercise dress at Outdoor Voices, $ 100

OFFLINE printed dress

The fabric of this Aerie dress is very light and breathable, making it the perfect thing to wear when it’s hot outside. The straps themselves have a bra-like feel, rather than matching the rest of the fabric, making this option a bit more athletic than the others, but the unique back detail was a nice touch. Each leg pocket was deep enough to easily accommodate my phone.

Best feature: It was by far the softest of the three dresses I tried on. It looks more like a pair of well washed leggings than a dress. I also really like the way the straps cross at the back, with the slider to fit in the middle rather than on each strap.

Buy OFFLINE print dress at Aerie, $ 55

Undresses her

Unlike other dresses I have tried this one has a unique halter neckline. This might not be the best fit for people with larger breasts, but it has worked well for me. The fabric is stretchy and comfy and I found it to be a longer side for me which is great if you are tall. The only downside is that it is a bit difficult to put on and take off because of the neckline. It has pockets on each hip, although they are the smallest in the bunch and are mesh.

Best feature: The integrated bra. Other dresses don’t offer much support, but this dress’s group feels a lot safer than others.

Buy The Undress from Girlfriend Collective, $ 78

