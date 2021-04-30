Celina Margarita Villarreal’s Mexican dresses are causing a stir





The traditional Mexican dress is captivating for its rich embroidery and bright colors. So when Celina Margarita Villarreal from Monterrey, Mexico wore hers around Houston and other American cities she visited, people showered her with compliments.

Villarreal was working as a corporate lawyer when she decided to share her culture in a broader way. She founded Margarita Mercantile, a collection of clothing, handbags, home items and accessories made in Mexico, in 2017. Each piece is handcrafted by artisans who carry on the rich tradition of embroidery and sewn pieces. by hand. Its collections are made by artisans from different states of Mexico.

“We created Margarita Mercantile to do our little bit to keep this tradition alive and bring artisanal value to our customers,” she says. “Our pieces are made by multigenerational communities in Mexico, where making items by hand is a necessity.” The youngest of seven children, Villarreal learned tailoring, crochet and dressmaking at her Catholic school in Monterrey and from her mother. She moved to Houston with her husband in 2005. They have two children, Emiliano, 7, and Alejandra Margarita, 4. Margarita Mercantile tops and dresses, which range in price from $ 120 to $ 400, have a flattering fit and can take anywhere from two to six months to make, depending on the style and embroidery details. Some skirts take eight months to be made. There is also a selection of tops, children’s clothing and accessories. Villarreal says she pays fair wages to artisans and that part of the sales goes to help an orphanage in Oaxaca. “The dresses make me feel happy and beautiful when I wear them,” Villarreal says. “They’re made from 100% cotton, so they’re soft and cool to the touch. It makes me happy to wear something that is one of a kind. Although the pandemic slowed down business initially, Villarreal says sales thrived thanks to Instagram (@margarita_mercantile) and pop-up sales in stores, including Magpies and Bering’s. “A typical artisanal Mexican dress is a true representation of a region’s cultural identity,” she said. “It might not be Chanel, but you get something that is made individually and that really nurtures a family.”







