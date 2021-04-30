New Eva Lendel wedding dresses

Connect with us

In 2015, Eva Lendel was launched under the aegis of the WONA group (founders of WONA Concept), expanding the brand’s already modern and avant-garde footprint. According to the brand, she prides herself on experimenting with innovative styles, fabrics and design concepts, establishing her own traditions when it comes to bridal wear.

Below, Eva Lendel’s latest collection.

Eva Lendel Spring 2022

For Spring 2022, Eva Lendel’s collection features 29 elegant dresses, beautifully covered in Chantilly lace, beaded embroidery and sexy silhouettes. Rightly titled “Golden Hour,” the collection has shone radiantly this bridal season and will certainly transcend seasons to come. Take a look below.

In keeping with our commitment to diversity, it is our duty to note that at the time of posting, this brand / designer has not included the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) in their campaign images. Spring 2022. We have since contacted this brand / designer to encourage them to include BIPOC images not only in this season’s campaign, but in future campaigns as well.

Georgina

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


Bridal fashion has changed and evolved over the years, adapting to current events and a more non-traditional styled aesthetic. For those who would like to stroll down the aisle in a more edgy look, this dress is for you.

The cup: Long sleeve dress

Equipment: Chantilly lace and tulle

The Wow Factor: The deep V-neckline and transparent lace

Madlen

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


Show off your cleavage in this stunning dress. The lace and crystal embroidery, along with the super sexy silhouette, make this dress perfect for brides looking to make a bold statement on their big day.

The cup: Fit and flare dress

Equipment: Tulle and lace

The Wow Factor: The corset bodice and crystal embroidery

Victoria

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


This dress is the epitome for brides looking for a modern, yet classic design. The ornate bodice and tulle skirt give this dress a decidedly feminine aesthetic.

The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle and taffeta

The Wow Factor: Long-sleeved bodice

Alisia

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle, lace and tafetta

The Wow Factor: The ethereal silhouette

Bredley

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Long sleeve dress

Equipment: Chantilly lace and tulle

The Wow Factor: The sexy figure

Carol

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Strapless A-Line Dress

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: Glitter all over the surface

Key

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Long Sleeve Prom Dress

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: Embroidered lace bodice with sequins

Bowl

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Ball gown

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: The corset bodice

Dream

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress with cape

Equipment: Chantilly lace and tulle

The Wow Factor: Floral embroidery

Emilie

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Off The Shoulder Ball Gown

Equipment: Tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: Crystal and pearl embellishments

Florence

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Long Sleeve A-Line Dress

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: The thigh slit

Gwen

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Off-the-shoulder dress

Equipment: Tulle and lace

The Wow Factor: The sexy figure

Hadley

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Trumpet dress

Equipment: Tulle and lace

The Wow Factor: Fluid sleeves

Yvette

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Off-the-shoulder A-line dress

Equipment: Chantilly lace and tulle

The Wow Factor: Floral embroidery

Kerry

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle and tafetta

The Wow Factor: The deep V neckline

Kollet

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: The enveloping neckline

Lennox

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Mermaid dress

Equipment: Lace and tulle

The Wow Factor: Balloon sleeves in tulle

Lesley

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: Skirt embroidered with flowers

Liana

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Fit and flare dress

Equipment: Tulle and lace

The Wow Factor: The vaporous tulle sleeves

Linet

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: The corset bodice

May

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: The deep V neckline

Paola

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Trumpet dress

Equipment: Lace and tulle

The Wow Factor: Lace details all over the surface

Rebecca

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle and lace

The Wow Factor: The transparent overskirt

Sharon

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: Lace embroidered with pearls

SIMON

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: The deep V neckline

Sky

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: The corset bodice

Sydney

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: The thigh slit

Tiziana

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: Ball gown

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: The corset bodice and floral embroidery on the skirt

Veronika

Courtesy of Eva Lendel


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace

The Wow Factor: The beaded bodice

