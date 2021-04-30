New Eva Lendel wedding dresses





In 2015, Eva Lendel was launched under the aegis of the WONA group (founders of WONA Concept), expanding the brand’s already modern and avant-garde footprint. According to the brand, she prides herself on experimenting with innovative styles, fabrics and design concepts, establishing her own traditions when it comes to bridal wear. Below, Eva Lendel’s latest collection. Eva Lendel Spring 2022 For Spring 2022, Eva Lendel’s collection features 29 elegant dresses, beautifully covered in Chantilly lace, beaded embroidery and sexy silhouettes. Rightly titled “Golden Hour,” the collection has shone radiantly this bridal season and will certainly transcend seasons to come. Take a look below. In keeping with our commitment to diversity, it is our duty to note that at the time of posting, this brand / designer has not included the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) in their campaign images. Spring 2022. We have since contacted this brand / designer to encourage them to include BIPOC images not only in this season’s campaign, but in future campaigns as well. Georgina Courtesy of Eva Lendel

Bridal fashion has changed and evolved over the years, adapting to current events and a more non-traditional styled aesthetic. For those who would like to stroll down the aisle in a more edgy look, this dress is for you. The cup: Long sleeve dress Equipment: Chantilly lace and tulle The Wow Factor: The deep V-neckline and transparent lace Madlen Courtesy of Eva Lendel

Show off your cleavage in this stunning dress. The lace and crystal embroidery, along with the super sexy silhouette, make this dress perfect for brides looking to make a bold statement on their big day. The cup: Fit and flare dress Equipment: Tulle and lace The Wow Factor: The corset bodice and crystal embroidery Victoria Courtesy of Eva Lendel

This dress is the epitome for brides looking for a modern, yet classic design. The ornate bodice and tulle skirt give this dress a decidedly feminine aesthetic. The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle and taffeta The Wow Factor: Long-sleeved bodice Alisia Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle, lace and tafetta The Wow Factor: The ethereal silhouette Bredley Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Long sleeve dress Equipment: Chantilly lace and tulle The Wow Factor: The sexy figure Carol Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Strapless A-Line Dress Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: Glitter all over the surface Key Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Long Sleeve Prom Dress Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: Embroidered lace bodice with sequins Bowl Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Ball gown Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: The corset bodice Dream Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress with cape Equipment: Chantilly lace and tulle The Wow Factor: Floral embroidery Emilie Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Off The Shoulder Ball Gown Equipment: Tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: Crystal and pearl embellishments Florence Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Long Sleeve A-Line Dress Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: The thigh slit Gwen Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Off-the-shoulder dress Equipment: Tulle and lace The Wow Factor: The sexy figure Hadley Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Trumpet dress Equipment: Tulle and lace The Wow Factor: Fluid sleeves Yvette Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Off-the-shoulder A-line dress Equipment: Chantilly lace and tulle The Wow Factor: Floral embroidery Kerry Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle and tafetta The Wow Factor: The deep V neckline Kollet Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: The enveloping neckline Lennox Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Mermaid dress Equipment: Lace and tulle The Wow Factor: Balloon sleeves in tulle Lesley Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: Skirt embroidered with flowers Liana Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Fit and flare dress Equipment: Tulle and lace The Wow Factor: The vaporous tulle sleeves Linet Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: The corset bodice May Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: The deep V neckline Paola Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Trumpet dress Equipment: Lace and tulle The Wow Factor: Lace details all over the surface Rebecca Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle and lace The Wow Factor: The transparent overskirt Sharon Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: Lace embroidered with pearls SIMON Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: The deep V neckline Sky Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: The corset bodice Sydney Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: The thigh slit Tiziana Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: Ball gown Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: The corset bodice and floral embroidery on the skirt Veronika Courtesy of Eva Lendel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace The Wow Factor: The beaded bodice

