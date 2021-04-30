Fashion
New Eva Lendel wedding dresses
In 2015, Eva Lendel was launched under the aegis of the WONA group (founders of WONA Concept), expanding the brand’s already modern and avant-garde footprint. According to the brand, she prides herself on experimenting with innovative styles, fabrics and design concepts, establishing her own traditions when it comes to bridal wear.
Below, Eva Lendel’s latest collection.
Eva Lendel Spring 2022
For Spring 2022, Eva Lendel’s collection features 29 elegant dresses, beautifully covered in Chantilly lace, beaded embroidery and sexy silhouettes. Rightly titled “Golden Hour,” the collection has shone radiantly this bridal season and will certainly transcend seasons to come. Take a look below.
In keeping with our commitment to diversity, it is our duty to note that at the time of posting, this brand / designer has not included the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) in their campaign images. Spring 2022. We have since contacted this brand / designer to encourage them to include BIPOC images not only in this season’s campaign, but in future campaigns as well.
Georgina
Bridal fashion has changed and evolved over the years, adapting to current events and a more non-traditional styled aesthetic. For those who would like to stroll down the aisle in a more edgy look, this dress is for you.
The cup: Long sleeve dress
Equipment: Chantilly lace and tulle
The Wow Factor: The deep V-neckline and transparent lace
Madlen
Show off your cleavage in this stunning dress. The lace and crystal embroidery, along with the super sexy silhouette, make this dress perfect for brides looking to make a bold statement on their big day.
The cup: Fit and flare dress
Equipment: Tulle and lace
The Wow Factor: The corset bodice and crystal embroidery
Victoria
This dress is the epitome for brides looking for a modern, yet classic design. The ornate bodice and tulle skirt give this dress a decidedly feminine aesthetic.
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle and taffeta
The Wow Factor: Long-sleeved bodice
Alisia
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle, lace and tafetta
The Wow Factor: The ethereal silhouette
Bredley
The cup: Long sleeve dress
Equipment: Chantilly lace and tulle
The Wow Factor: The sexy figure
Carol
The cup: Strapless A-Line Dress
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: Glitter all over the surface
Key
The cup: Long Sleeve Prom Dress
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: Embroidered lace bodice with sequins
Bowl
The cup: Ball gown
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: The corset bodice
Dream
The cup: A-line dress with cape
Equipment: Chantilly lace and tulle
The Wow Factor: Floral embroidery
Emilie
The cup: Off The Shoulder Ball Gown
Equipment: Tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: Crystal and pearl embellishments
Florence
The cup: Long Sleeve A-Line Dress
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: The thigh slit
Gwen
The cup: Off-the-shoulder dress
Equipment: Tulle and lace
The Wow Factor: The sexy figure
Hadley
The cup: Trumpet dress
Equipment: Tulle and lace
The Wow Factor: Fluid sleeves
Yvette
The cup: Off-the-shoulder A-line dress
Equipment: Chantilly lace and tulle
The Wow Factor: Floral embroidery
Kerry
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle and tafetta
The Wow Factor: The deep V neckline
Kollet
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: The enveloping neckline
Lennox
The cup: Mermaid dress
Equipment: Lace and tulle
The Wow Factor: Balloon sleeves in tulle
Lesley
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: Skirt embroidered with flowers
Liana
The cup: Fit and flare dress
Equipment: Tulle and lace
The Wow Factor: The vaporous tulle sleeves
Linet
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: The corset bodice
May
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: The deep V neckline
Paola
The cup: Trumpet dress
Equipment: Lace and tulle
The Wow Factor: Lace details all over the surface
Rebecca
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle and lace
The Wow Factor: The transparent overskirt
Sharon
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: Lace embroidered with pearls
SIMON
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: The deep V neckline
Sky
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: The corset bodice
Sydney
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: The thigh slit
Tiziana
The cup: Ball gown
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: The corset bodice and floral embroidery on the skirt
Veronika
The cup: A-line dress
Equipment: Tulle, tafetta and lace
The Wow Factor: The beaded bodice
