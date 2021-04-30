San Manuel Casino reveals expanded gaming area, restaurant, and stores in July – San Gabriel Valley Tribune

The first phase of San Manuel Casino’s expansion will open in July with a larger gaming floor, a new high limit room, a new restaurant and three new stores.

The $ 550 million expansion, which began construction in 2018, is the largest Indian group in the San Manuel Mission since the current casino opened in Highland in 2005. Future phases include the opening of a ‘a 17 story hotel later this year and 2800 seat events. center in early 2022.

Casino officials have shared new details about the first phase of the expansion, including how the gaming floor will change, what the complex’s new high-limit room will look like, and what kind of merchandise the new retail stores will look like. of the casino will offer.

The game

As part of the expansion, there will be two new floors of expanded gaming space, bringing the casino’s total to 270,000 square feet when completed. San Manuel will add 1,300 new slot machines for a total of over 6,500 as well as 40 additional table games.

Adjacent to the hotel elevators is the Enclave, the fifth upper room in San Manuel, after Lotus 8, The vault and High Limit Tables and High Limit Slots rooms.

The space will be smaller compared to other high limit rooms and more exclusive, Managing Director Peter Arceo mentionned. It will have eight table games, 35 standalone slots, and 11 top bar slots. There will be two private rooms for players who want more seclusion.

The food

Located on the former site of the citrus groves will be Serrano Vista Caf, San Manuel’s 24-hour restaurant serving American comfort food with a California twist. The dishes will incorporate common California ingredients such as avocado and citrus, and much of the produce and meat will come from farms in the region, Arceo said.

Citrus fruits will not only play a role in the dishes, but also in the design of the restaurant.

“You will see clues of what an orchard would look like with the leaves and the trees and the color palette really ties it together,” Arceo said.

The stores

Three new retail stores will open as part of the expansion: his, which will specialize in menswear; Hers, which will specialize in women’s fashion; and Cache & Carry, which will specialize in luxury technology and travel accessories for VIP players and professionals.

Arceo said the inspiration for the three different store concepts came from customer feedback. He said the men who visited the property’s current 1891 boutique wanted more men’s fashion and the women who visited the store wanted more women’s fashion, so casino officials decided to open separate stores.

Arceo said Cache & Carry was inspired by pop-up events hosted by San Manuel where retailers were invited to sell their products. He said there are certain categories of items that are popular with buyers.

“They have responded really well in these luxury tech categories and have traveled so much that we said we were going to devote an entire store to that,” he said.

San Manuel Casino plans to expand its games to two more floors and add 1,300 new slot machines. This render shows what the extended game floor will look like. (Courtesy of San Manuel)

This render shows what San Manuel’s new upper limit room, The Enclave, will look like. The Enclave will be the 5th high limit room in the property after Lotus 8, The Vault, High Limit slots and High Limit tables. It will open in July. (Courtesy of Casino San Manuel)

This render shows what the planned Serrano Vista Caf will look like at Casino San Manuel in Highland. The 24-hour restaurant will be one of many new amenities to go live at the casino in July as part of the first phase of a multi-phase expansion. (Courtesy of Casino San Manuel)

This render shows what the retail store will look like when it opens in July at Casino San Manuel. (Courtesy of Casino San Manuel)

This render shows what the Hers retail store will look like when it opens in July at Casino San Manuel. (Courtesy of Casino San Manuel)

This render shows what the San Manuel Casino Hotel Tower will look like when completed. The hotel will open at the end of 2021. (Courtesy San Manuel Casino)

This render shows what the San Manuel hotel entrance will look like when completed in late 2021. The multi-phase, multi-million dollar casino expansion is currently underway. (Courtesy of Casino San Manuel)

This render shows what the San Manuel Casino hotel lobby will look like when it is completed at the end of 2021. The casino is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar expansion. (Courtesy of Casino San Manuel)

This rendering shows what one of the hotel’s suites will look like when the San Manuel Casino hotel tower is completed. (Courtesy of Casino San Manuel)

The pool deck at Casino San Manuel will be adjacent to its spa and both will open at the end of 2021. (Courtesy Casino San Manuel)

The future

The games room, 24-hour restaurant and shops are the first phase of San Manuel’s expansion, with an expected opening date in July.

The opening a little later will be a gastronomic concept on the second floor, but more specific details are still under wraps.

The casino is actively planning details on the second and third phases and what it might look like.

For example, the pool will have its own destination restaurant, Arceo said.

“You rarely go to a place and people say, ‘Well, I want to go to a restaurant by the pool,’” he said. “I can tell you that when we complete the design and menu for our food and beverage program, this will be a destination. “

Prior to the opening of the expansion, San Manuel is making efforts to hire more staff. The casino opened an offsite recruiting center at the Ontario Mills Mall on Friday, April 30., as part of an effort to hire thousands of employees for the expansion.

“Without the people, it’s just a beautiful building,” Arceo said. “We don’t just want to have a nice building; we want to have a great experience and that’s where people come in. ”

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated how many stories the hotel will have. He will have 17.