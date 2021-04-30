Facebook Live and Petco host pet fashion show – WWD





Over the past year, the companion animal category has continued to gain traction as pet owners have started working from home during the pandemic. In fact, during the pandemic, the humanization of pets spurred innovation and several companies expanded into dog accessories and clothing. And as previously reported by WWD, according to holiday data from Deloitte, this trend is expected to increase during the 2020 holiday season with 50 percent of consumers surveyed saying they plan to spend on pets this year, with an average expense of $ 90 for pet food and provisions. Embracing the current trend, Petco hosted a pet fashion show and dog adoption campaign, called “The Perfect Fit,” via Facebook Live on Thursday night, which combined consumer engagement from live shopping with charitable elements. The event was hosted by actress and TV host Arielle Vandenberg and featured looks from brands owned by Petco, Youly and Reddy, modeled by rescue dogs from LA Animal Services. Consumers who logged in were able to ask questions about pet clothing in real time and purchase items through Petco’s Facebook store. “The Perfect Fit” saw over 304,000 viewers. According to Jay Altschuler, vice president of media transformation at Petco, the company has grown rapidly, continuously focusing on online business offerings and finding new ways to reach pet parents. “Consumers are increasingly exploring and discovering the things they love in social environments, and they’re looking for faster, more convenient ways to shop and engage in real time with the brands they love.” , said Altschuler. “Facebook is a pioneer in the field of e-commerce, so this FB Live shopping event is the perfect opportunity to connect with a modern, social audience in a new and innovative way.” Additionally, as the pet industry’s premier live shopping event on social media, Altschuler told WWD that the company is excited to showcase its two owned brands while also featuring dogs from rescue via LA Animal Services. In particular, the dogs presented are currently for adoption. “As consumers continue to lean towards omnichannel shopping, Petco will prioritize its presence in e-commerce to help pet parents take care of the health and welfare of the animals they love.” , said Altschuler. “Knowing how consumers are using social media to stay on top of the latest trends, and even delve into buying habits and influencer preferences, this Facebook Live tool will expand Petco’s exposure with a digital-first audience. and position us as early adopters in space. . “ Facebook has one million stores and 250 million people who actively shop on the platform every month. “We have seen a lot of growth in social commerce over the past year as people discover new brands and products through the content of our platform,” said Yulie Kwon Kim, Director of Commerce of product management at Facebook. “We are constantly working on innovative ways to eliminate the friction between discovery and purchase, and Live Shopping is a natural extension of that. It brings the experience of online window shopping to help users make purchasing decisions without missing out on the personalized shopping experience. “ With the ability to show and sell products in a live streaming format, businesses and creators are able to answer questions and get real-time feedback from consumers. “This personalized touch has been a lifeline for many businesses throughout the pandemic – as people longed for a human connection in the shopping experience,” Kim told WWD. “It’s great to see small businesses, designers and large retailers across all industries harnessing the power of [Facebook] Shop live and take ownership. Petco’s Pet Fashion Show and Dog Adoption Campaign is a perfect example of how businesses can take advantage of this tool and use it to create unique and vibrant experiences for consumers who embody authentically the philosophy and mission of the brand. For more information on WWD business: Uniqlo launches League of Legends collection Afterpay announces ‘The Dropshop’ The return of the humble QR code







