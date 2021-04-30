OWEN: Awesome 4-H Virtual and In-Person Contests | Local News





We recently hosted our Awesome 4-H Outfit Contest. Frink-Chambers hosted an in-person event for their club and everyone else submitted entries for our awesome virtual outfit contest. The results of these events were as follows: Frink Rooms: Junior (3rd to 7th year) Grand Champion: Wear-Aybree Liebfried Dress Active Sportswear-Hailey Stephan Western Wear-Marley Mitchell Casual wear-Sara Kellogg Senior (8th and over) Casual Wear & Active Sportswear-Deacon Boatright The ribbon winners were: Green participation ribbons (Clover-buds grades K-2) – Piper Moore, Sadie Miller Blue Ribbons – Aybree Leibfried (2 ribbons), Mykie Haney (2), Caroline Calaway (2), Brayden Cain, Sophie Eaton (2), Sabyn Gaither (2), Ally Shannon (2), Jayde Lee (2), Hailey Stephan (2), Kylee Kincade (2), Ruby Kellogg, Brylee Leibfried (2), Cooper Bryant (2), Kenadice Austin (2), Makensey Shelton (2), Aubrey Lee (2), Jayton Burks (2), Presli Angeli (2), Aubrie Moore, Marley Mitchell (2), Carsen Smith (2), Leigha Moore, Sara Kellogg, Deacon Boatright (2), Bentley Edwards, Preston Suttles, Ava Aldridge, Rylan Upton. Impressive County Virtual Dress Results: Grand Champion: Junior Active Sportswear-Jaylee Kelso, Quinton Junior Casual Dress-Blare Beare, Hartshorne Junior Dress – Shane Francies, Clover Power Junior formal wear-Mikayla Mize, Hartshorne Western Clothing Junior-Blare Beare, Hartshorne Senior Active Sportswear, Casual Wear & Wearable Wear-Shannon Francies, Clover Power The ribbon winners were: Green Participation Ribbons-Haileyville-Aleah McGuire (3), Rylee McGuire (3), Clover Power-Mykie Shields (2). Blue ribbons- Clover Power-Mariska Shields (2), Shane Francies (3), Shannon Francies (3) Churches of Haileyville-Ragan (3) Hartshorne-Blare Beare (5), Brynlie Haynes (4), Jace Konsire, Kruz Woods (4), Mikayla Mize (4) Quinton-Jaylee Kelso (5) Will Rogers-Noah Few (4) For more information on these and other 4-H events and activities, please call us in the office at 423-4120 or email me at [email protected] Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status , sexual orientation, gender identity / expression, disability or veteran status with regards to employment, educational programs and activities and / or admissions. For more information visit https: ///eeo.okstate.edu

