It’s a Hellfire Gala fashion show on the covers of the June X-Men variants





Marvel’s X-Men titles “ Reign of X ” head to their own special line-wide mini-event in June in the Hellfire Gala, a sort of mutant Krakoan ball where the X-Men and their allies will don a trendy red carpet. watches with mutant twists and celebrates the debut of a new X-Men line. Almost every Marvel mutant will be in attendance, with nearly every title from the “ Reign of X ” line joining the Hellfire gala, and namely, Marvel has released a series of variant covers showing off the Krakoan fashion of the members of the the distribution of each. the title will be at the Gala. The covers released so far (with links to buy them), and the characters displayed on each, include: Excalibur # 21 with Jubilee, Gambit, Gloriana, Rictor and Monarch

Hellions # 12 with Havok, Psylocke, Mister Sinister, Exodus and Mystique

Marauders # 21 with Pyro, Banshee, Sebastian Shaw, Bishop and Iceman

New Mutants # 19 with Mirage, Warlock, Karma, Magik and Warpath

SWORD # 6 with Frenzy, Manifold, Khora, Wiz Kid and Magneto

X Path # 3 with Dazzler, Pixie, Nightcrawler, Mercury and Loa

X-Corp # 2 with Mastermind, Selene, Madrox and Sunspot

X-Force # 20 with Wolverine, Sage, Domino, Beast, Kid Omega and Professor X

with Wolverine, Sage, Domino, Beast, Kid Omega and Professor X X-Men # 21 with Sunfire, Synch, Colossus, Wolverine and Cannonball Here is a gallery of all the covers: Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) The Hellfire Gala will run through all of these titles in June, along with a one-shot titled Planet-Size X-Men # 1, which is billed as the setting up of the next chapter in the mutantdom and Krakoa saga with ramifications that will be felt throughout the line – as well as in the Marvel Universe. The Hellfire Gala will also mark the universe debut of Krakoa’s new official X-Men team, with a new X-Men # 1 with the line-up coming in July. Stay on top of all things X with our list of all Planned X-Men comic book releases for 2021 and beyond.

