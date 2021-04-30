Spring / summer 2021 fashion trends: pieces, accessories and colors that stand out

What are the fashion trends for spring / summer 2021? What are we going to wear? What are the best parts and accessories to invest in? Never scared. Vogue has compiled a list of seasonal essentials.

What are the fashion trends for spring / summer 2021?

On the podiums, staged physically or digitally, the Spring / Summer 2021 the collections were focused on the essentials, offering solutions to the current global situation. This gave birth to a more human version of fashion, less extravagant, rooted in the desire to help the planet while continuing to dream. First on our list? Clothing with 1990s influences including low rise jeans, as well as nautical details, which echo our dreams of escape. Other trends include a breath of 1970s air and a new college wardrobe. Here are our thoughts:

What are the key pieces for spring / summer 2021?

There are multiple options, between trends already displayed by influencers at fashion events and professional fashion research. We’re here to help you decide.

Dresses

For summer 2021, long dresses are in fashion, available in a maxi (and sustainable) version. Opt for bohemian or baby doll style dresses, and even the famous smock dress for a touch of nostalgia.

Jackets

American influences have set the tone for jacket trends this season. A wardrobe staple, the timeless denim jacket is gaining in popularity, while the bomber adds a chic sportswear touch to our look.

Jeans and pants

Back to the 90s: It’s the era of low-rise jeans and baggy pants that are making a comeback. Jeans and pants evolve towards a retro atmosphere, with details from the 1970s (patchwork and tie-dye), For jeans and pants, the wardrobe evolves towards a retro atmosphere, with details from the 1970s (patchwork and tie-dye). -dye), the comeback of stirrup pants and the slit pants trend.

Shorts

After the appearance of Bermuda shorts as the ultimate summer must-have, denim shorts seem to be regaining ground thanks to fashion houses and trendy brands. Sexy and practical, they are always a sure summer value.

Tops

The starting point of a look, a top can sometimes be overshadowed by more daring pieces. Sometimes it is better to wear good basic pieces, like a white t-shirt or a striped shirt to complete the Parisian look.

Swimwear

This season’s swimsuits will brighten up our summer, perfect for party animals, for those nostalgic for the 1990s or for vintage junkies. Brands are taking steps towards sustainability, while designs are inspired by travel, vintage and the energy of festivals.

What shoes will we see everywhere?

An essential accessory to any look, Vogue has compiled a list of shoes to wear this Spring / Summer 2021.

Timeless pieces

Vintage shoes are making a comeback. Expect to see ballerinas, moccasins, and clogs. This season’s star shoes are a breath of fresh air and regain their fashion status. The main inspiration? The 1970s.

Sandals

Sandals have it all: flat, comfortable, elegant. This summer, fisherman sandals are making a comeback, along with a selection of flat sandals that you can wear for many summers.

Sneakers

Sneakers will never go out of style. With their roots in sportswear, designers riff on these classics every season, becoming highly desirable and contemporary items.

What accessories to wear to enhance a look?

Bags

While the timeless basket bag is still going strong, other styles have started to shape the trends this summer. The individual styles of modern brands and fashion houses are crossing new territory, always true to impeccable standards of craftsmanship and creativity.

Hats

A hat is the perfect souvenir of a sunny summer, just like the basket, and is a summer fashion staple. Make sure to go for a golden straw style, designed by one of these cute brands.

Sun glasses

Fashion statement or basic style? An essential accessory for sunny days, sunglasses come in all shapes and sizes. Find them in XXS and all black, with a chic allure or with alien vibes in mask form.

The hottest colors and prints for 2021

Colors

A few pops of color emerge, standing up against the monochrome, minimalist trend, and welcoming a wave of optimism for summer. Our favorites? Baby pink and yellow (named Pantone color of the year!).

Impressions

Fashion is inherently nostalgic. The ultimate proof? Retro prints are making a comeback, including the bandana print and tie-dye. This 1970s aura should dominate fashion this season and bring an essential air of freedom to our wardrobes.

Also on Vogue.fr:

This Chanel Denim Set Is This Spring’s Ultimate Fashion Investment

The 5 pieces that a woman should always have in her wardrobe according to the coolest Italians in fashion

Translated by Maria Atallah and Isabella Martin