Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash dress in adorable life jackets; Neetu Kapoor’s reaction is all of us





Karan’s twins dress in adorable life jackets Highlights Karan Johar’s children Roohi and Yash, dressed in life jackets While Roohi wore a yellow life jacket, Yash wore a neon orange. “Schools are life jackets for our children” read the legend of Karan When it comes to his kids, Karan Joahr makes sure to treat fans with adorable snaps. Roohi and Yash make room for their father’s Instagram profile from time to time and they never fail to grab the attention of internet users. Over the past year, Karan had kicked off the “ Lockdown with the Johars ” posts where he shared videos of his kids asking them questions and capturing their hilarious responses. Not to mention that their dad’s little munchkins also caught eyeballs. Earlier today, the filmmaker shared a cute photo of Roohi and Yash at their home wearing life jackets. In the image, Roohi posed in black t-shirts and printed leggings with a yellow life jacket. Yash, meanwhile, wore a white t-shirt with green pants and a neon orange life jacket. Karan shared a note of gratitude to the school that has been teaching children so far. In the caption he wrote: “Schools are life jackets for our children …. my mom and I are eternally grateful to all of @littlebopeepschool faculty for nurturing, educating and loving our twins …. l he school has the biggest heart and every child is a precious heartbeat …. special thanks to everyone’s favorite Aunt Poonam who engulfed us all in her wonderful institution with her immense warmth and loving care .. . as we move to another school which we take with us indelible memories of the beautiful days we spent at @littlebopeepschool …. thank you from the bottom of my heart “ Take a look at the photo below: Celebrities like Neetu Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor visited the comments section to give love to the children. Neetu Kapoor dropped a love emoji and wrote “Adorbsssss”. Previously, Roohi and Yash wore matching outfits and wore their father’s shoes and caps. In the caption, the beloved dad wrote: “In hobby shoes already! My posers baby !! #lockdownwiththejohars pic courtesy @ len5bm also thanks @aliaabhatt for @edamamma” Some time ago, in a video shared by the filmmaker, Roohi was seen as protective and caring towards Yash. In the caption, Karan wrote about how Rooh took over the role of a ‘mummy’. “So apparently Roohi took on the role of a mom! And Yash is the Eternal Baby! Nothing like a protective sister … (Mothership has a comment on the side)” In terms of work, Karan Johar has several films to produce under his Dharma Productions banner including Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra and Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger.







