Gia Kuan Consulting is a small PR firm, but with clients like Telfar, Area, and Fear of God, its influence on fashion is disproportionate. The company, headed by Gia Kuan, now has three employees, but its first Fiona luo, who made his mark in fashion public relations. Working with Gia is the first time I really felt I could have the power to help shape the fashion space. My hope is to make it a more equitable and inexhaustible world, Luo told The Cut.

Luo says she used to pick out clothes at the department store for her mother in elementary school. She drew clothes designs in every notebook she could find and consumed every fashion publication she could get her hands on. At the age of 14, she began to seriously think about what her fashion career would look like and felt that communications could be the right way. It felt like a happy medium between my creative side and my more practical side, she said. I think I chose well!

We spoke with Luo de Telfar, The nanny, and how you’ll (almost) never catch her in a flat shoe.

Large Telfar Cream Shopping Bag

What is something about one of your customers that is particularly important to you?
It’s hard not to mention the Telfar bag. It truly has become an object that transcends its physical form in the amount of cultural significance it holds. I love to literally go anywhere and see at least one person carrying the basket. This is really what it is.

How to thank someone for a gift?
With a good cocktail purchased or homemade.

What would you never wear?
It’s not never. I try to experiment more, but you will rarely see me in a flat shoe.

What is your dream vacation?
At this point, honestly, anywhere, as long as I’m with my family or friends and can see beautiful things.

What’s a good book on your coffee table right now?
A book by Martin Margiela that I bought at the Paris Galliera retrospective in 2018, which is still one of the best fashion shows I’ve seen to date.

Last show you watched excessively?
Im binging The nanny right now, which was one of my favorite shows as a kid. I had totally forgotten how much her style influenced me, and honestly, for American television in the 90s, she was a pretty solid female model.

What is your guilty pleasure?
No pleasure is guilty! But some of my little pleasures are negronis, eBay shopping and good pop music.

Secret to organizing a good party?
A good guest list! And a good gift bag doesn’t hurt either.

What’s a trend that you like right now?
The generalization of deconstruction and exaggerated and unbalanced proportions that previously only really lived in the avant-garde.

One that you don’t understand?
Dress only in trends. It’s your sign to find yourself and build a wardrobe that lasts.

Favorite restaurant in New York?
I can’t pick just one favorite! Some consistent loves have been Raku, Dalongyi Hotpot, Pepe Rosso Social and Shu Jiao Fu Zhou, the dumpling spot on Eldridge and Broome.

What’s the one thing you could eat everyday for the rest of your life?Noodles. Any shape.

What shoes do you wear most often?
Right now it’s probably my Rick Owens Kiss boots.

What are five inanimate objects that bring you joy?

Ambient light Smoko Rilakkuma

I have collected Rilakkuma items for most of my life, and never in my life have I pulled out my credit card to buy something so quickly.

MGN Jewelery Socialite ring

I wear a bunch of rings on a daily basis and am always looking to add to the range. Right now I have an eye on these, by an Australian jewelry designer.

Heroine Make Smooth Liquid Eyeliner Super Keep 01 Jet Black

I love a dramatic cat’s eye look, and this is THE liquid eyeliner everyone needs to get along. Its super black, has an ultra fine tip, and will stay in place perfectly after a long night out. And I put it through a lot of tests.

DS & Durga Amber Teutonic Eau de Parfum

This scent was love at first sight. My mother (who is my inspiration forever) always wore very androgynous scents, and I also grew to gravitate towards dark and smoky scents.

Dipetsa Wetness script dress

I am so obsessed with Dipetsa and literally everything they do. I audibly gasp with every custom look they do. This dress is like sexy wearable text art.



