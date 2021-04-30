American Fashion Network Wins Multi-Million Dollar Federal Contract

EAST SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Fair in East Syracuse, female owned American Fashion Network just won a bid of nearly $ 47 million with the US Marine Corps (USMC). Now in its 16th year, this is the biggest project the company has ever undertaken.

“This is a great opportunity not only for this business, but also for the community,” said Jackie Wilson, owner and CEO of American Fashion Network.

They provide training clothing for Marines who have not seen a change in their physical training uniforms in decades. Those in the AFN are working to change that. The government designed it all and worked with American suppliers to make it happen.

“So every component in this item, the shorts, pants and shirt must be made in the USA, right down to the yarn,” said Tara Gillen, director of merchandising and sourcing for corporate apparel. and government contracts at the AFN. “We were looking for and finding suppliers. And then we also have sewers that assemble the product. So while we researched all of the products, we have an amazing engineering design team that worked on all government-sourced models and helped us work with the manufacturers to assemble the product.

By June, the company will send 150 sets to the Marines. They’re going to test the product, and then the big order should arrive either at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year. They will end up producing over a million sets.

“This order means more to us than just getting a great order. This is our chance to serve, ”Wilson said. “Working for the federal government has always been a personal desire. I never thought of making clothes for them. It was one thing. I am an absolute lover of the Marine Corps. This is my favorite branch, so just check a box. And then, that’s right, made in America, with American factories serving the US military, that’s right, that’s the magic bullet for me.

Moreover, it comes at a time when the AFN was battling after the setbacks of the pandemic. They had to fire some team members when money was limited. Out of their three stores, they had to close the Los Angeles office for a while. The organization branched out into mask manufacturing to bounce back when it started losing millions of dollars in contracts with retailers.

But then something clicked. They watched the movie “War Dogs” and were inspired to enter the public markets. From there, they took online courses, worked with a consultant, submitted an offer, and got the call they expected.

“I think after the whole process we can learn from this particular opportunity and I think the sky is the limit,” said Ashley Dattellas, director of sales and marketing for corporate apparel and contracts. government officials at the AFN.

And they don’t stop with the Marines. Wilson has his eyes set on all branches of the military.

“I’ve had this whole long career, but to now have the opportunity to do it for something I love, for a government that I love, for an army that I love, and that is simply huge, ”Wilson said. “We will be known as the largest manufacturer of physical training clothing for our military personnel. This is our goal. “

The AFN was one of 17 bidders for this current government contract, which will last for five years. They are preparing to submit further offers soon.