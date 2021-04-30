Fashion
American Fashion Network Wins Multi-Million Dollar Federal Contract
EAST SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Fair in East Syracuse, female owned American Fashion Network just won a bid of nearly $ 47 million with the US Marine Corps (USMC). Now in its 16th year, this is the biggest project the company has ever undertaken.
“This is a great opportunity not only for this business, but also for the community,” said Jackie Wilson, owner and CEO of American Fashion Network.
They provide training clothing for Marines who have not seen a change in their physical training uniforms in decades. Those in the AFN are working to change that. The government designed it all and worked with American suppliers to make it happen.
“So every component in this item, the shorts, pants and shirt must be made in the USA, right down to the yarn,” said Tara Gillen, director of merchandising and sourcing for corporate apparel. and government contracts at the AFN. “We were looking for and finding suppliers. And then we also have sewers that assemble the product. So while we researched all of the products, we have an amazing engineering design team that worked on all government-sourced models and helped us work with the manufacturers to assemble the product.
By June, the company will send 150 sets to the Marines. They’re going to test the product, and then the big order should arrive either at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year. They will end up producing over a million sets.
“This order means more to us than just getting a great order. This is our chance to serve, ”Wilson said. “Working for the federal government has always been a personal desire. I never thought of making clothes for them. It was one thing. I am an absolute lover of the Marine Corps. This is my favorite branch, so just check a box. And then, that’s right, made in America, with American factories serving the US military, that’s right, that’s the magic bullet for me.
Moreover, it comes at a time when the AFN was battling after the setbacks of the pandemic. They had to fire some team members when money was limited. Out of their three stores, they had to close the Los Angeles office for a while. The organization branched out into mask manufacturing to bounce back when it started losing millions of dollars in contracts with retailers.
But then something clicked. They watched the movie “War Dogs” and were inspired to enter the public markets. From there, they took online courses, worked with a consultant, submitted an offer, and got the call they expected.
“I think after the whole process we can learn from this particular opportunity and I think the sky is the limit,” said Ashley Dattellas, director of sales and marketing for corporate apparel and contracts. government officials at the AFN.
And they don’t stop with the Marines. Wilson has his eyes set on all branches of the military.
“I’ve had this whole long career, but to now have the opportunity to do it for something I love, for a government that I love, for an army that I love, and that is simply huge, ”Wilson said. “We will be known as the largest manufacturer of physical training clothing for our military personnel. This is our goal. “
The AFN was one of 17 bidders for this current government contract, which will last for five years. They are preparing to submit further offers soon.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]