Suits and tuxedos return after 2020 virtual draft – WWD

The NFL Draft is back to business.

The 2021 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday in Cleveland, led by league commissioner Roger Goodell and super fans supporting their favorite teams, and the rookies donned their best suits and tuxedos for the occasion.

Unlike the 2020 NFL Draft which was entirely virtual, this year’s iteration had rookies at home and in Cleveland, like Jacksonville Jaguars number one overall pick and ACC Player of the Year Trevor Lawrence – who wore a suit. Indochino olive green with an orange lining, nodding to his alma mater Clemson – at his home with his parents and wife Marissa Mowry, and top receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, who rode the stage of Cleveland selected by the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, among others.

While the NBA Draft has been a formal occasion for years – although the costumes have adapted better over time – the NFL Draft is catching up in terms of style. Last year, athletes tried on style moments at home with outfits from Thom Browne, athletic wear from Nike, custom suits and even a bathrobe.

Lawrence has teamed up on his costume project with Indochino, who has a history of working with athletes and, in particular, NBA rookies on their costumes.

“We wanted to be there front and center and [there was] there is no better athlete to line up with than Trevor, ”said Indochino CEO Drew Green. The former Clemson quarterback turned to Indochino for his wedding in April, working with the clothier on his tuxedo and groomsmen outfits, and worked with them again for the biggest moment of his career to date.

Lawrence, the first football player to be dressed by Indochino for the NFL Draft, donned an olive stretch cotton suit, which Green said he took his time on.

“We really focused on Trevor this year,” Green said. “We have partnered with dozens of players throughout the year, but this year we have focused on our partnership with Trevor. We think he’s a generational athlete. Physical attributes and skills, but he loves the game. We’re going to be looking to work with him for a long, long time.

Indochino is hoping to replicate their success with New York Knicks star RJ Barrett, who they entered into a multi-year partnership with in 2019. The company has also dressed the 2020 New York Knicks Draft Pick Obi Toppin, boosting their focus on the city. New York City, which Green sees as Indochino’s largest market. They’ve also teamed up with the New York Yankees as an official bespoke suit.

Green added that Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 for Indochino are well above expectations and the company is “38-40% ahead of plan,” with plans to open 11 showrooms. additional by June.

“We wish Trevor and his family all the best,” said Green. “We know how special it is and want to wish him the best and a truly successful career.”

Lawrence is also officially sponsored by Adidas and today revealed a partnership with Fanatics to have the licensed sporting goods and memorabilia company be his exclusive partner for autographs and collectibles. Through this partnership, Fanatics will be the sole distributor of Lawrence’s memorabilia from his career with Clemson and the upcoming season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Other standout looks from the NFL Draft included Philadelphia Eagles selection and DeVonta Smith’s ambassador Therabody massage and wellness therapy, bespoke shawl collar jacket with double button closure and waist tie by Brian Alexander; Denver Broncos chooses Pat Surtain 2nd’s pink shawl collar tuxedo, also Brian Alexander’s, and velvet slippers with Playstation controllers embroidered in reference to his PS2 nickname; Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins in a Glen plaid suit and the Cincinnati Bengals choose Ja’Marr Chase in a natural white tuxedo.

Even the NFL competed in style by teaming up with rapper Kid Cudi on a limited-edition Starter Jacket to commemorate this year’s event. The jacket features 32 NFL team logo patches.

Indianapolis Colts’ choice Kwity Paye wore a special costume designed by Adonis Jennings for Harper & Jones, inspired by the Marvel character Black Panther. Jennings, a former professional soccer player who competed in the NFL and XFL, has turned to fashion and currently dresses seven NFL athletes.

“I love this side of the field,” said Jennings. “I had fun with that and took the moment and let the guys know you can do whatever you want and talk to guys in that gray area who don’t know what to do outside of football . It’s my way of talking to these guys and letting them know anything is possible.

Jennings, who joined the Green Bay Packers in 2018, said the transition to fashion was difficult because he was so passionate about football, a sport he played from the age of five, but he found similarities by studying a playbook and studying tailoring and dressmaking. design.

He met Paye, and the Tennessee Titans picked Caleb Farley on a trip to see friends, and they struck up a conversation about the NFL Draft.

Jennings said the Black Panther inspired costume was “me being creative and creating pieces that are meaningful and personal to each individual.” The costume featured a collar detail similar to King T’Challa’s claw collar from the movie and a purple galaxy liner referencing the purple glow of the character’s costume in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

“I think with the number of players on the team you have different personalities and backgrounds and each guy is going to dress a little differently,” Jennings said. “The way people dress is a form of expression and a way of expressing your personality. This is how I would say it evolves and I’m excited to be a part of it and see what these guys have to offer in the future.