Alber Elbaz, fashion designer, 1961-2021

Alber Elbaz once said that a fashion designer “has a job extremely similar to that of a concierge in a good hotel in Manhattan.” Such self-deprecating humor helped make former designer Lanvin and Saint Laurent, who died of Covid-19 at the age of 59, one of the most beloved fashion figures in France.

A rare industry star who valued people regardless of their status, Elbaz has garnered deep loyalty from staff, clients and celebrities including Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep. Following his dismissal in 2015 from Lanvin, the house whose fortunes he helped reverse, the company’s 330 employees required that Shaw-Lan Wang, then owner, “bring back Alber”.

“Alber was one of the most talented designers and a creative fabric wizard,” says Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue. “Her designs were beautiful, inclusive, joyful and elegant.”

Born into a Sephardic Jewish family in Casablanca, Morocco, in 1961 and raised in the Israeli town of Holon, Elbaz arrived in New York City in 1984 with $ 800 in his pocket and a bachelor’s degree in fashion design from Shenkar College in Israel. He quickly found work in a dressmaker’s shop in the city’s Garment District, creating what he later described as “ugly mother of the bride dresses.” Three years later, he met American designer Geoffrey Beene, whom he helped for seven years and credited with much of his training.

“You could say [even then] it was a superstar talent, ”says Julie Gilhart, who met Elbaz in 1992 when she was fashion director at influential department store Barneys New York.

Elbaz during his first ready-to-wear fashion show for Guy Laroche in 1997 © Pierre Verdy / AFP / Getty

Elbaz, with his partner Alex Koo, received the Legion of Honor in Paris in 2016 © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty



Elbaz’s big break came in 1996, when he was appointed creative director of Guy Laroche in Paris. Its rapid triumph caught the attention of Yves Saint Laurent co-founder Pierre Bergé, who hired Elbaz as the house’s ready-to-wear designer in 1998.

Bergé wanted Elbaz to succeed Saint Laurent, but when the company was acquired by the Gucci group less than two years later, Elbaz was kicked out in favor of Tom Ford. Elbaz was devastated; working at Saint Laurent had been his greatest ambition.

In 2001, he met Taiwanese businesswoman Shaw-Lan Wang, who had recently bought a controlling stake in Lanvin. She persuaded Elbaz to help her transform the faded French fashion house into a serious luxury actor. It was an instant critical and commercial success. His first Lanvin collection, for the Fall / Winter 2002 season, “was the biggest single order we have ever placed. [at Barneys] on a new collection, ”recalls Gilhart. “And that [sold] faster than any other collection ever in store. “

Customers flocked to Elbaz’s light, jewel-like cocktail dresses, which typically cost thousands of dollars. A very popular men’s sneaker helped boost the trend of casual shoes at luxury prices; pearl and ribbon necklaces did the same for non-precious jewelry.

As Lanvin’s fortune increased, so did Elbaz’s profile. Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential personalities of 2007. In 2016, he received the Legion of Honor, the highest distinction in France.

Elbaz pays tribute to the public alongside top model Linda Evangelista after her show for Lanvin in 2003 in Paris © Jean-Pierre-Muller / AFP / Getty

Customers flocked to Elbaz’s light and jewel cocktail dresses, which typically cost thousands of dollars © François Guillot / AFP / Getty



But he observed with concern that luxury began to emulate the pace of fast fashion, demanding ever more collections, capsules and collaborations. After receiving the International Fashion Group Award in 2015, he noticed: “We designers, we started as couturiers, with dreams, with intuition. Then we became “creative directors”, so we have to create but above all lead. And now we have to become creators of images. . . Volume is the new cool, and not just in fashion, you know. I prefer to whisper.

Days later, Lanvin announced that Elbaz was leaving home, the speech seemingly the final straw amid mounting tensions over Lanvin’s declining profits and (in Elbaz’s opinion) a lack of investment.

In January, after a five-year hiatus, Elbaz unveiled a new fashion brand, AZ Factory. Developed under Cartier owner Richemont, the line of easy-to-wear technical mesh dresses and sneakers are available in sizes XXS to 4XL, an unusually large size range for luxury. Elbaz observed at the time that he wanted to offer versatile and flattering clothing in all shapes and sizes.

“It was a great privilege to watch Alber on his final attempt as he worked to fulfill his dreams of ‘smart fashion who cares’,” said Johann Rupert, president of Richemont, in a statement. “I have lost not only a colleague, but a beloved friend.”

Elbaz, who is survived by his partner, Alex Koo, and three siblings, was buried in Israel on Wednesday.

