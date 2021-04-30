Dress For Success shoes transcend dress codes to new standards in 2021

Dress for success:

In 2021, dressing for success has taken on new meaning. For example, even senior managers and executives are no longer confined to dress codes when it comes to the office. In short, the pandemic has changed the fashion landscape for men’s wear and office wear in general.

Nonetheless, the world is coming back and with it is a return to normal. Some suggest that it is the new normal given the new perspective that Americans are now prepared to challenge. That being said, professionals are ready to return to the office in the hopes of making a fresh start to face the new world. Therefore, it is time to throw in the slippers and put on proper, stylish and stylish office shoes.

Whether you’re preparing for a job interview, a formal function, or even a date, being able to watch the play is essential to your success. The beauty of power footwear is how classic styles such as oxfords and brogues … are still designed and worn today – just in a modified way with lightweight soles and fine architectural lines giving a feel of power and confidence.

Men’s dress shoes date back to 1640 with the Oxford, (originally called Balmoral –taken from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands) which later became popular in the 1800s in England, with the construction still relatively the same as its Scottish parent.

Spring and summer luxury shoes continue to generate great interest among consumers. The combination of urban sophistication and active-minded utility brings out cutting-edge concepts of comfort and style for men who want to dress powerfully during office hours. In short, the product offerings presented under the ordering authority and trust.

Considering the abundant number of varied styles today, from oxfords and wing tips to monk suspenders and now even sneakers, a dress shoe can transcend your office attire look to become a high executive. range that well-meaning executives want to embody.

Whether you opt for the British construction of John lobb or the Italian craftsmanship of Berluti, a suitable dress shoe distinguishes a man. Below is a compiled list of what the best luxury dress for successful shoes – that every man should own!

Alexander McQueen:

Alexander McQueen sole derby

Alexander McQueen– Black calfskin laces with a chunky oversized rubber sole and rounded toe silhouette. Finished with an Alexander McQueen signature on the tongue. $ 840

Allen Edmonds:

Allen Edmonds Premium Mahogany Leather Lace-up Oxford Dress Shoes

Allen Edmonds– One of Allen Edmonds’ iconic styles, the Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford, is a dress shoe made from premium calfskin. Subtle but striking, the oxford shoe features a balmoral cup toe and a closed lacing system. With a lightly padded sole for added comfort, this pair is the perfect shoe for the executive man returning to the office. Known for their reconditioning process and piped construction, Allen Edmonds dress shoes are re-craftable to extend the life of the shoe. $ 395 ($ 256.75 on sale)

Berluti:

Excessive herringbone leather oxford

Berluti-By taking the aesthetics and details of a classic Oxford shoe, leather lacing, creative stitching – and updating them, this Oxford has a practical and versatile side that fits perfectly into the creative world wayfaring by Berlutis. $ 2,520

Bottega Veneta:

Leather and technical fabric loafers

Bottega Veneta $ 890

Brioni:

Brioni Cardinal Shoe Black

Brioni -The ‘Cardinal’ is the Oxford model based on our latest almond as indicated by its rich bottle green sole. It features a hand painted one-piece black calfskin upper and is completely handcrafted in Italy. The elegant tapered shape and clean lines make it the perfect choice for evening wear, the perfect shoe to complement Brionis’ world famous suits. $ 1,250

Brunello Cucinelli:

Glass-effect calfskin penny loafers

Brunello CucinelliA timeless, casual and elegant men’s style, the new Penny Loafers feature glass-effect calfskin. Refined leather with natural grain, Glass Effect calfskin is characterized by a semi-polished texture obtained with a special wax coating. A novelty of the season, very fine and ultra soft. A thin leather outsole blends perfectly with the lightness of the upper, very comfortable to wear, perfect for the executive man going from home to the office. $ 845

Bruno Magli:

Bruno Magli Alpha Classic Bit Moccasins

Bruno Magli-The Bruno Magli Alpha is a classic shoe. Crafted with calfskin linings and uppers, this model is decorated with the brand’s signature hardware for a polished, polished look. $ 395.00

Canals:

Derby in black calfskin, made in Italy

Canals -These classic leather derbies are a must have for any professional returning to the workforce. With a modern floral pattern and sleek lines, these will easily enhance any suit in your closet and are the perfect finishing touch for the contemporary professional. $ 550

Christian Louboutin:

Lafitte black suede lace-up dress shoe with tweed and patent leather upper

Christian Louboutin-More dressy options to wear with a costume, very transitional for day and night events. $ 895

Dunhill:

Dunhill Link Soft Loafers

Dunhill-As seen on our SS21 track, the dunhill Link Soft Loafer references slim models from the 1970s. Crafted from brushed calfskin, the shoe features a thin sole and exaggerated hand-assembled chain links in a finish in black brass. This material refers to classic male watch straps. The shoe also features a foldable heel, for improved portability. $ 950

Ermenegildo Zegna:

Triple point sneakers by Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna– Transcending dress codes, Zegnas’ iconic Triple Stitch sneakers work just as well with tailored suits as they do with casual weekend outfits. It is an essential luxury item in the modern man’s wardrobe. $ 695

Florsheim:

Florsheim Transit Cap Toe Oxford to Cognac

Florsheim– The Florsheim Transit Cap Toe Oxford combines a richly burnished upper with an athletic-inspired sole to create a versatile office shoe that can easily be transformed into a weekend outfit. With its Suedetec liners and high rebound OrthoLite foam sockliner, the Transit offers style and comfort at the same time. The combination of a dressy silhouette and comfort features make this the perfect shoe to get back to everyday in the office while remaining gentle on the feet. $ 110

Giorgio Armani:

Giorgio Armani leather derby shoes in midnight blue

Giorgio Armani-A Derby shoe that revolutionizes classic design with a sleek, on-trend grip. The shoe features a single upper in polished calfskin and a Rubrex sole with sheer detailing. Made with an AGO construction, the shoe is flexible and made to last. $ 975

Gucci:

Brown loafer with horsebit

Gucci-An iconic Gucci silhouette, the brown leather moccasin is complemented by the Maison’s Horsebit trim and the Web stripe in green and red. Symbols and shapes from the archives appear in the latest collections, paying homage to the origins of the brand. 850 $

Prada:

Brushed leather loafers

Prada-The shiny effect of brushed leather distinguishes the elegant and masculine design of these loafers. The triangular metal logo embellishes the bracelet. $ 960

Saint Laurent:

Men’s suede moccasins.

Saint Laurent-Saint Laurent Le Loafer Monogram Penny Loafers in suede. $ 695

Santoni:

Santoni-Timeless classics today. With a fresh take on new modern elegance, Santoni defines its unmistakable aesthetic with the iconic double-buckle moccasin that remains one of the most essential masculine pieces for everyday office wear. Santoni imagined a simpler approach to shoes for any man who is starting to join the office environment: relaxed and more casual proposals with a cool and modern take on classics. A contemporary approach to luxury and the brand’s ability to combine heritage and modernity. Reinterpretation of the style codes of modern man in the present day. The new way of life requires a new way of dressing, but always with style, and of choosing precious and durable objects, made with passion and culture. $ 1,050

Tods:

Timeless brown leather loafers

Tods-A man’s choice of footwear says a lot about his character, and what better way to distinguish a true leader than with a pair of timeless brown leather loafers from TODs? Crafted with stylish antique-effect leather and a Tods T monogram metal accessory, this moccasin is sure to grab everyone’s attention, both in the workplace and outdoors. This timeless loafer is a must-have addition to any professional men’s wardrobe.$ 745

Tom Ford:

ELKAN CAP TOE SMOOTH LEATHER LACE

Tom ford– CLASSIC ELKAN LACE UPS DESIGNED WITH BUTTONS AND BLAKE CONSTRUCTION. MADE IN SMOOTH LEATHER. $ 1690