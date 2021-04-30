Fashion influencers obsessed with new shoe brand Larroud





Instagram is basically made for finding a bunch of cool new tags if you like browsing your crawl page or constantly clicking on the outfit tags of your favorite influencers (culprits). And Larroudé, a shoe brand launched in December 2020, is the one that presented itself for me. I was immediately struck by its playful prints and bold hues – the retro 70s-style platforms definitely caught my eye – and it turns out fashion and celebrities are big fans. Influencers like Lemon balm wood and Jenny walton have worn his styles and other brands like Dannijo, Lingua franca, and Chufy are always in the comments on each IG photo. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Colette Mule In Blue Floral Patent Leather Larroude

larroude.com $ 280.00 It was founded by designer Marina Larroudé, former vice president of fashion management at Barneys and director of Schutz, who used her style and footwear knowledge to create her own eponymous brand, even in the midst of the pandemic. You’ll find shoes with a sophisticated yet youthful touch in various silhouettes like sandals, lace-up heels, and even knee-high boots ranging from $ 150 to $ 450. So yes, they can be a bit pricey, but if an incidental statement moment is what you’re looking for, it’s worth it. Best of all, they are in fact comfortable. Memory foam is featured in the styles and other perks include a breathable leather lining and a fit that is also suitable for wider feet. Another bonus! The shoes are made in Brazil and ensure that strict criteria are met for a safe working environment at the factory, fair wages, social benefits, etc. Revolve recently took note of its growing popularity, and Larroudé is now sold on the retailer’s site as well as its own. The Miso Platform sandal is already a bestseller! Marina says she has also sold the Gloria Sandal three times. Relaxed. Now that I’ve introduced the rising brand to you, if you’re looking for a new spring and summer shoe, consider purchasing one of the shoes below. Better get a head start now before everyone else starts wearing them. They are all too pretty! Buy more colorful shoes from Larroudé here! Lady Pump In Plaid Soleil Patent Leather Paris Mule In Black Satin Ivy Flat Mule In Mint Floral Patent Leather Lee Flat In Caramel Leather Miso Platform Sandal In Lavender Floral Patent Leather Cali Flat Mule In Blue Lycra Elle Pump In Black And White Checked Patent Leather Colette Mule In Tan Suede Lauren Adhav

Associate fashion editor

I'm Cosmopolitan's Associate Fashion Editor and I write about all the trends, top celebrity fashion moments and why wide leg jeans are basically the best.







