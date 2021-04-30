Bridge Street Exchange: Added location to Somerset Mall with emphasis on bar supplies and grooming products





FENTON, MI A Genesee County-based men’s specialty store adds another location to a luxury mall in metro Detroit. Bridge Street Exchange, 104 S. Leroy Street, Fenton, has been in business for seven years. The store offers legendary clothing and accessory brands, such as Stormy Kromer and Carhartt, premium men’s grooming products and specialty gifts. Now, the company will have a second location at the Somerset Collection Mall in Troy, where its inventory will focus on bar supplies, grooming products, gift items and seasonal clothing. The new location is expected to open by June, according to Bridge Street Exchange owner Kevin Begola. With COVID and everything going on, they had a few spots open, so they were jumping in there to see how it went, Begola said. We try to focus on quality over quantity and we make a lot of USA made product in Michigan if we can and then after that it’s all about quality and smaller brands that we believe in. . Begola, a Central Michigan University alumnus, English graduate and minor in business, got his start in entrepreneurship when he started selling men’s wedding rings. He sold the wedding rings online to clients across the country for several years and at one point decided to open a brick and mortar store. Just a ring shop with nothing else would have been a bit boring back then, Begola said. So I really took a two-footed dip and looked at all the specialty menswear stores and the promising new kind of stuff happening across the country and decided to open my store and now the wedding rings are a smallest piece of the product. Begola, 41, added that the specialty store has a small number of products for women, much like a store dedicated to women. The owner of the business said it was important to shop locally and especially at a time like during a global health crisis. While the store may compete with some online retailers, there is still some success to be had with a physical storefront, Begola said. This opportunity presented itself and I thought why not, this is a good upscale mall in Michigan, he said. Somerset Mall is probably considered the best mall in Michigan today. I decided to go for it again and see what we can do there. The mall is delighted to welcome us. Well, probably one of the smaller stores out there in terms of being a mom-and-pop store making a big jump there. Related news: Virtual Manufacturing Career Fair Seeks To Fill Skilled Trades Positions Congressman Dan Kildee introduces new resources for struggling Genesee County businesses $ 1000 bonus offered to new employees at Sauce Italian American Kitchen, rooftop bar in Flint Killer Plant Company in Genesee County is working to meet high demand for Venus fly traps

