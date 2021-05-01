Georgian fashion star





MATERIAL F / W 2021 Lookbook / Project by JAM PROJECT @jamprojectagency / Make Up Artist Luchia Devejieva @makeupinstitutegeorgia / Hair Viktoria Gigiashvili @ viktoria.gigiashvili

Fashion is a litmus test for the cultural health of a society as it presents limits to freedom of expression and codifies conventional attitudes about clothing and accessories. In the age of the coronavirus, the fashion industry’s response to the pandemic can often measure the literal state of health in any given country. Especially when it comes to the current fashion week season. Would it remain only digital, adopt a hybrid model, or reopen completely ?! The factory art space in Tbilisi, Georgia is the venue chosen for the latest edition of Mercedes Benz … [+] Fashion Week Tbilisi

MBFW Tbilisi

Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi in Georgia is launching in person next weekend at a specially converted former Coca Cola factory. This is a welcome sign of the prospects for recovery for an economy heavily dependent on tourism. The sector lost to 100,000 jobs over the past year, which is a lot for a nation of 4 million citizens. The Georgian spirit is renowned for its resilience. As the media prepares to revisit one of the hottest emerging trendsetters, let's spotlight a brand whose history and future are intertwined with Georgia's global cultural footprint. Meet MATERIAL.

The pedigree of the labels dates back to 1949 and the creation of Materia fashion house, one of Georgia's oldest clothing manufacturers. The company saved the textile industry from collapse during the post-Soviet economic crisis by renovating disused factories and focusing on export and international cooperation. In 2014, entrepreneur Maia Gogiberidze founded its premium line EQUIPMENT. From the start, the focus was on making it possible for young designers to show off their talent on Tbilisis' booming streetstyle scene. The approach paid off in an avalanche of press. Strong customization with a nod to Georgian architectural heritage and an unconventional color palette resonated with the celebrity world. As the Jenner / Kardashian family championed a cool Caucasian brand, Cardi B, Hailey Bieber and more followed. A star Is Born. The material was built with the intention of collaborating with young local creatives. Each of them is responsible for creating a new chapter in the history of brands. Their hard work and dedication has become predominant for the international success of Materiels, said Maia Gogiberidze, Founder and CEO of MATERIEL.

What differentiates MATERIEL from the ephemeral it-labels of the Instagram era is the fact that its cultural and industrial roots go back several generations. In addition to business and creative leadership, 98% of the company’s employees are women. That would be an impressive statistic anywhere, let alone in a country with such strong patriarchal sentiments as when a film on a gay folk dancer released in 2019, it sparked protests in the streets of Tbilisi. With manufacturing jobs guaranteed in Georgia, 75% of fabrics come from sustainable sources. It also places the brand at the forefront of fashion’s global commitment to sustainability. Last year, we noted that the brand was worth the hype. In a recent magazine article, the French media giant The world has positioned MATERIEL as “Georgia’s most important brand”. Fortunately, we are corrected. Tiko Pakashvili, creative designer of MATERIEL.

Under the creative direction of the designer Tiko pakashvili, the fall-winter 2021 collection promotes the aesthetic and community principles of MATERIEL. It was conceptualized in collaboration with top and aspiring models from Georgias to showcase their recent experiences as women chasing ambitions, dreams and everything in between. Among others, Ani Chikhladze explored a connection to nature, motherhood and trust in the unknown. Elene Dolidze cultivated his determined personality of a calm and kind arrogant delinquent. Nuka karalashvili thought about starting a chocolate business within a year without any travel. Sesili Gachechiladze shared his practice of building his career and his character, one small achievement at a time. MATERIAL F / W 2021 Lookbook / Project by JAM PROJECT @jamprojectagency / Make Up Artist Luchia … [+] Devejieva @makeupinstitutegeorgia / Hair Viktoria Gigiashvili @ viktoria.gigiashvili

With such an intimate approach to developing a collection, it’s no wonder that the MATERIAL fashion show presentation is one of the most coveted invitations of this season (or any other) to Tbilisi. Judging by the first signs and reviews, Georgian fashion vitals are healthy and strong. To pursue EQUIPMENT and Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi







