How Kim Kardashians Vacay Dress Proved Kanye’s Influence Was Gone





Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans trash Kim Kardashian’s latest fashion item. They think she has lost the influence of Kanye’s fashion.

Former keeping up with the KardashiansGuest starKanye West changed Kim Kardashian’s image, and now that he’s no longer in the picture, fans believe Kim’s style has deteriorated. As a single woman, Kim seems to do her hair and then post her favorite looks on social media. A dress she recently put on (and shared photos) reminds fans that Kanye is missing from her life. There were many advantages to being married to a rap and fashion mogul. Kanye boasted that Kim was his muse and loved to show off his personal styling skills through a number of his wife’s looks. However, some fans preferred his style before Kanye’s influence. Kim started her shaping clothing line SKIMS with the help of her husband. After filing for divorce from Kanye two months ago, Kim makes her own fashion choices or gets help from a new personal stylist. Sources said the former couple had not been in the best of conditions to communicate in their divorce proceedings. It’s safe to say that Kanye isn’t offering Kim any style advice at the moment. Keep scrolling to keep reading

The KKW Beauty founder recently posted a photo slide, showing off an eccentric dress she was hiding in her closet. "I was saving this dress for vacation, but I guess it's for the gram," she captioned the Publish. However, after a Redditor shared the photos in a thread, Kim was blasted for the odd look. "Oh no ma'am," they said of the half-satin half-thread dress. Kim might have known what she was doing choosing not to keep the dress on for her vacation. Another person thought that this weird look was the result of Kim's estrangement from her fashion mogul husband. "Kanye West LEFT the building," they said. Someone else apparently defended the look, claiming it looked like "something Kanye would put her in." Kim and Kanye had fashionable moments together. Overall, the two-tone fabric of the dress didn't receive rave reviews. One reviewer commented: "Well now that she's divorced. You don't need to worry, Kim can dress horribly on her own, she doesn't need 'you' help." It's also possible that Kanye bought her the dress and ultimately decided to wear it. Rapper "Stronger" was recently seen wearing his wedding ring despite his pending divorce proceedings. The move seemed to symbolize that the superstar couple might be in a friendlier place in the midst of their split. The two have been living separate lives since last year. It was then that the tension between the two mounted. Maybe Kim's husband had wanted her to put on this dress and watch it. However, the look is different enough to make keeping up with the Kardashians fans believe it was Kim's choice, rather than Kanye's. Kim's fans believe she's changed her face. It seems his style is evolving as well.









