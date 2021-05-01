Fashion
Seattle-based merino wool company launches plastic-free outerwear
An expensive pair of underwear is responsible for the birth of the Seattle-based merino wool company, Woolly, co-founded by three outdoor enthusiast friends in 2013.
When avid skiers James Kelly and Mike Kudriavtseff each received a pair of merino wool underwear for one year Christmas, they immediately fell in love with the fabric, but not so much for $ 75.
At the time, Kelly was working in the third-party sales group for Amazon and was always looking for side fuss, a common practice among her colleagues.
When Kelly and Kudriavtseff received this fateful pair of underwear, he finally got his idea.
With her experience helping businesses get started on Amazon, Kelly had in-depth knowledge of product execution and listing. He gathered Kudriavtseff and another friend, Chris LaPlante, to start the business.
The team just needed to figure out how to actually design the clothes.
Woolly started out with just one pair of men’s boxers and has since grown into a line of merino clothing for men and women available at affordable prices.
How does Woolly keep costs so low compared to other brands of merino wool?
“It’s a very simple answer,” Kelly said. “The easiest thing to do is turn off the distributor.”
By eliminating the distributor, the company is able to reduce costs by around 2.5%. Woolly is only available on its own website and Amazon, with no plans to open a storefront or sell in retail outlets.
“Our philosophy is to stay small and slim,” Kelly said. “We are growing at a modest rate that we are happy with.”
The low-profile company, which only recently doubled in size to a total of six employees, is using Kickstarter to fund new products. This allows them to reduce costs, which has allowed the team to invest in research and development of innovative products that use merino wool technology and minimize the environmental impact.
The company is now launching its third Kickstarter campaign, featuring the NatureDry LOFT Puffy Jacket, a weather-resistant lightweight jacket made with 100% LOFT merino insulation, “the sustainable alternative to nylon, polyester and synthetic padding.” “
The first product funded by Kickstarter was the Men’s Long Haul Chinos, which raised $ 233,000 in 2018. In 2020, the team released the NatureDry Jacket, an all-natural, all-weather coat that raised over $ 400,000 The jacket is biodegradable, does not cause plastic pollution and performs as well as any other performance brand without chemicals.
The NatureDry LOFT Puffy campaign runs through May 9 and has raised nearly $ 300,000 so far and was fully funded within 15 minutes of launch.
The founders realized the versatility of merino wool and began to research different weaving processes to make more technical gear, like waterproof jackets.
“It’s actually better than plastic as a breathable layer,” Kelly said. “Not only is it a great technical layer, but it’s better for everything. You can wear it on the trails, at work, at the bar. We are winning in areas where it has never been used before to make technical products. “
Woolly’s mission is to encourage people to ditch plastic, synthetic outerwear and switch to all-natural, high-performance merino wool instead. The company is working on many other revolutionary ideas for merino wool that go beyond clothing, including shoes, backpacks and luggage.
“Single-use plastics awareness is in food, but it’s also in all those places you don’t think about, like your backpacks, shoes and coats,” Kelly said. “All of these things don’t need to be made from plastic, and your backpack doesn’t have to be one of them, so let’s make it better.”
Woolly strives to be a zero waste company. Clothing not sold on Amazon is liquidated through creative promotions. Anything They Can’t Sell is donated to people struggling with housing, mental health and addiction issues through a nonprofit called Recovery Cafe.
“Most clothing companies throw away 15% of their product. We want to run a business that really sells what it makes, “Kelly said.” Anything that we can’t sell can benefit your community. There is always someone who can use it. “
