The Fashion Designers Behind Airline’s Most Iconic Uniforms CR Fashion Book

In the world of aviation, there has long been a fantasy surrounding the female flight attendant: always dressed to impress, wearing beautiful updos, set edges and a battered face. In other words: ripped off. They are the first line of hospitality to greet passengers on planes, and while the job demands pressure on those who choose to globetrott thousands of feet in the air, appearances keep the supposedly glamorous profession intact.

According to a recent MIT study, 78% of flight attendants today are women. But as diversity and inclusion are fostered in large companies, airlines must follow suit by expanding employment opportunities to more fairly represent people of all genders and backgrounds. Cebgo Airlines in the Philippines took a step in this direction in 2019 when it became the first airline to enroll two trans women, Jess Labares and Mikee Vitug, into their flight attendant program.

Flight attendants are specially trained employees whose role is to look after passengers in all situations. In the 1930s, each of the 300 flight attendants in the United States were actually registered nurses who could care for travelers with air sickness. The first flight attendant, Ellen Church, wanted to become a pilot, but was instead convinced to take a position deemed more suitable for women at the time, as the outfits worn by flight attendants are a marker broader changes in society. In the early days of commercial flights, they wore blazers and breeches on the Condor, the first European airliner to have an air hostess. The look was practical and comfortable even though high heels were part of the dress code.

As World War II drew to a close and the commercial aviation industry took off, the uniforms continued to evolve. Airline executives also quickly realized that the elegance of their female employees brought added value. In 1944, Trans World Airlines (TWA), a major American airline, bet on this notion by hiring fashion and costume designer Howard Greer to create outfits that were both functional and glamorous. Greer introduced a satin and rayon undergarment called a “blou-slip,” stiff enough to hold the wearer’s immaculate ensemble in place.

In the 1960s, as the sexual revolution continued to reshape Western society, hostesses breathed va-va-voom in colorful outfits. Employees of the Texan airline Southwest wore mini skirts, hot pants, tight tops and hiking boots, which gave them celebrity status which led to an increase in ticket bookings. and the cops have more recently been heroism. They were basically the Hooters waitresses of the day, only champagne and thermidor lobster were on the menu. Airlines stuck to a set of exclusion criteria such as weight, height, age, appearance of legs and general beauty, to support the fantasy, in fact, they were so objectified that Flight attendants were motivated to train female flight attendants. Human Rights Organization (SFWR) in 1972. For four years, its members defied sexism within the aviation industry until a lack of funding put an end to its actions. But the voice of these women has helped amplify the feminist cause. Female flight attendants ceased to be called “heavenly girls” or “heavenly girlfriend” and became commonly known as flight attendants, a little if not ideal consolation.

The first notable fashion name to associate with aviation was American fashion legend and Russian aristocrat Oleg Cassini who designed chic skirts for TWA in 1955 in the company’s iconic green. Later, in 1965, came the sportswear pioneer Don Emilio Pucci, who created rainbow-colored coats and dresses, plastic helmets and Pucci-print boots for flight attendants on flights. Braniff. Pucci’s successful relationship with Braniff led him to update the uniforms the following year. The latest version still featured plastic helmets and boots that featured colorful geometric patterns on hats and dresses.

The first line of hospitality on planes quickly became the new high fashion playground. Marc Bohan of Christian Dior presented uniforms for Air France in 1962, while in 1966 Coco Chanel dressed hostesses for Olympic Airways, owned by Greek shipowner Aristotle Onassis, in his signature Peter Pan collar jacket, blouses with neck knots and pillbox hats. Pierre Cardin also collaborated with Olympic, designing a mini-dress, cape and beanie combo for his flight attendants. Cardin’s futuristic aesthetic was extremely popular at the time and added a lot of panache to the look. Parisian fashion designer Pierre Balmain designed outfits for Singapore Airlines in 1968, which today are the oldest airline uniforms. The iconic sarong kebaya (worn only by women) features a batik print emblematic of the welcoming culture and customs of Southeast Asia. Each outfit is adapted to its wearer because the designer initially prohibited standardized sizes.

Haute couture was certainly in vogue in the 1960s, so much so that revered Spanish fashion designer Cristóbal Balenciaga designed the next Air France uniforms. More than an exercise in style, Balenciaga, who understood the importance of an impeccably cut silhouette, created sophisticated and comfortable navy sets. By the end of the decade, as more women dreamed of becoming flight attendants, TWA is said to have a lower acceptance rate than Harvard – only 3% made it to the terminal in the ‘airport. As hostesses appeared on magazine covers, more women made it their mission to break the glass ceiling by flying planes. Figures such as Helen Richey, Emily Howell Warner and Janet Bragg paved the way for young aspiring girls.

In the 21st century, many other fashion designers followed in Balenciaga’s footsteps. Christian Lacroix’s long-standing relationship with Air France began in 2000. The extensive collection of uniforms created by Lacroix over the past two decades features over a hundred looks, from pretty lady from sets to Japanese dress style dresses. Gianfranco Ferré, affectionately known as “the architect of fashion,” was called upon to dress Korean Air flight attendants in 2005, in a redesign that propelled the company’s employees into modernity. Vivienne Westwood unveiled a line of red skirt suits, vaporous blouses and trench coats for Virgin Atlantic in 2014. And in 2018, American fashion designer Zac Posen designed uniforms for Delta. “It was a great honor for me and my company to design their uniforms,” Posen says. “I enjoyed it!” But the painstaking process took about three years to go from conception to completion. “I had to do some observation at work and I jumped on planes to learn as much as possible about the different disciplines and what they needed,” he says. The challenge of designing airline uniforms lies in merging two distinct aesthetics. “I brought my own aesthetic to a brand that had a strong brand language. At the beginning, it was very important that the uniforms stood out on the international stage, ”adds Posen. “It’s almost impossible to please a community of 6,000 people, so I was proud of the result.” Posen accepted Delta’s offer because of the airline’s modern and progressive values ​​towards its employees. “At Delta, they foster a value system of unity and diversity. There were focus groups made up of representative sections of employees. We had to look at different ages, body types, different skin colors, and it was powerful. ”

When fashion designers aren’t designing uniforms for airlines, they can still create their own aviation-inspired fantasy. In January 2012, the fashion crowd gathered at the Grand Palais in Paris to discover Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Couture Spring 2012 collection. The Kaiser hosted his big event in a simulated airplane interior – aviation was a recurring theme during the German designer’s 36-year tenure at Chanel. In May 2019, Nicolas Ghesquière collaborated with artist Es Devlin and invited guests to attend his Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show staged in the TWA Flight Center designed by Eero Saarinen, at John F. Kennedy International Airport. .

Call them flight attendants, flight attendants, flight attendants or cabin crew, but one thing is certain: Beyond the synchronized choreography on board, this seemingly glamorous job can also be tedious and challenging. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, flight attendants spend seventy-five to one hundred hours per month in the air, as well as over fifty hours on the ground preparing for flights. They’ve played the role of nurse and seductress, but cabin crew members are professional and valuable assets to airlines, keeping passengers safe and sound while walking down the aisle with uniforms that help understand the zeitgeist.

Today, given Elon Musk’s interplanetary ambitions and the development of space tourism, companies such as SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are sure to call on fashion designers to don future space suits with a bit of style or style. spicy. When it comes to fashion and aviation, the sky is no longer the limit.

