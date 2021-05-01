Where to buy Lemon dress Jill Bidens The first lady wears an Oscar De La Renta dress similar to Meghan Markle





For a visit to Georgia alongside Joe Biden, the First Lady wore a dress very similar to Meghan Markle. Here’s where to buy the elastic lemon dress! President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, visited the state of Georgia this week. The couple flew to Atlanta on April 29 to meet former President Jimmy Carter on his 100th day in office. On her way to the Marine One for the trip, the elegant 69-year-old First Lady of America decided to wear a very elastic dress, covered in lemons, while combining it with a mask of the same pattern and yellow heels. Where to buy the lemon dress Jill Bidens The exact lemon dress the First Lady wore heading to Georgia can be found at Oscar de la Renta for 2,203.76. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> The flower doesn’t matter. Dr Bidens dress and matching mask give me some serious Mrs Frizzle vibes in the best possible way. pic.twitter.com/N3FtayyYI3 Kaz Weida (@kazweida) April 29, 2021 While the president’s gesture of picking a dandelion for his partner almost gave everyone a tearful eye, Jill Biden’s lemon dress stole the show and went viral on the internet. The dress is from an internationally renowned Dominican designer named Oscar de la Renta from Santo Domingo. The lemon dress is available in different fits on the Oscar de la Renta website, alongside other elastic dresses. Although beautiful, the dress is frankly expensive. Here’s where you can buy lemon dresses similar to Jill Bidens, but on a budget. The First Lady wears a dress similar to Meghan Markle Fashion enthusiasts were quick to notice that the dress worn by Jill Biden had already been worn by Meghan Markle and by Ms Biden herself, once again. On February 22, 2021, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a virtual appearance announcing that they were expecting their second baby. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> In a lemon-print dress from the Oscar de la Rentas Resort 2021 presentation, Meghan Markle looked regal but relaxed. https://t.co/VcPkm3Ab81 Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 23, 2021 Markle wore an Oscar de la Renta dress in the same lemon print as Jill Biden but with a different fit. In early March, it turns out that Jill Biden herself has already worn the lemon dress. Besides looking stunning in her lemon dress, the First Lady is being praised for reworking her outfits and promoting an enduring sense of fashion. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> The Omg Jill Bidens Lemon Print Dress Is Iconic Millie (@MillieSansoye) April 29, 2021 In other news, who is Dj Khaled’s wife? Nicole Tuck takes over Twitter!







