Fashion
Crocs has made a comeback and has come in so many new styles
Reality: Crocs is perhaps one of the most polarizing shoes on the market. They first rose to prominence in the early years and quickly gained fans thanks to their customizable nature. You can enhance your own pair with charms to show off your unique style! Since then, they have remained a popular option for many buyers, but have also amassed their share of haters.
Well, we were here to confirm that they are some of the most comfortable shoes available and have recently made a big comeback. In fact, they currently hold the coveted title of best Amazon bestseller in the footwear department and have amassed a huge number of celebrity fans (including Justin bieber). If you’ve resisted the urge to explore Crocs, you’re definitely missing out, especially as the brand has expanded their collection to include tons of new styles. Check out all of our favorite options below to see why the Crocs brand has been exploding lately!
OG Crocs classics
This is the shoe that started it all in Classic Clog! These shoes have become incredibly popular due to their comfortable properties and have since become iconic. People no longer wear Crocs just for their arch support, they wear them to make a statement!
Get the Classic Crocs clog for men and women for prices from $ 31, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.
These Tie-Dye Crocs
Looking to make a bold statement that’s totally in line with the hottest 40s trend? Crocs has it all! These tie-dye crocs are fan favorites, and it’s easy to see why!
Get the Unisex-Adult Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Clog for Men and Womenfor prices from $ 39, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.
These logo crocs
These Crocs are exactly like the classic option, but they have an added touch thanks to the embossed logo on the side! The brand detail gives these functional shoes a lot of look.
Get the Crocs Baya Clog Unisex-Adult for Men and Women for prices from $ 30, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.
These themed Crocs
Are you celebrating July 4th this year? Do it right with these Flag Covered Crocs. Perfect for partying by the pool!
Get the Crocs American Flag Classic Clog for Men and Womenfor prices from $ 45, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.
These unisex platform Crocs
We love that Crocs took the flatform trend and applied it to their traditional silhouette. This makes them a little more elegant, while remaining true to their feeling of comfort!
Get the Crocs Crocband Platform Clog for Men and Women | Platform shoes for prices from $ 47, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.
These unexpected crocodile corners
A corner of Crocs? Believe it, dear fashionistas! If you are not a fan of the classic Croc look but love their comfort, these shoes are for you.
Get the Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge for prices from $ 47, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.
These stylish platform Crocs
When these Crocs were first released, we almost lost our minds. If you didn’t think Crocs were stylish before, this pair might change your mind! Have been obsessed with the funky, chunky silhouette which seriously matches current trends and they are just as comfortable as the original clog.
Get the Women’s Crocs Classic Bae Clog | Platform shoesfor prices from $ 53, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.
Do you want more? Find out more shoe styles from crocs and shop all clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Remember to check everything Daily Amazons Deals for more great finds!
