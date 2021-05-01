ALANA Cultural Center Hosts First Annual Multicultural Fashion Show – The Colgate Maroon-News

The University’s African, Latin, Asian and Native American Cultural Center (ALANA) presented its first annual pre-recorded fashion show on Wednesday, April 21 as part of its Multicultural Week. The show featured a combination of interviews, photos and parades, featuring students and staff in a studio.

The director of the ALANA cultural center, Esther Rosbrook, offered for the first time a fashion show to the main ambassador of ALANA and junior organizer Keilani Blas at the end of November. Rosbrook and Blas met with other ALANA staff to introduce the concept and start organizing models, photographers and producers.

Originally it was supposed to be at the Center with a red carpet, but I thought it would work better logistically if we did a pre-recorded show. I was really inspired by Rihanna’s Fenty Fashion Show last year, and wanted to reflect some of her values ​​and ideas like the interview component, Blas said.

Models could register through ALANA’s Instagram, @alanaculturalcenter, where they were directed to a Google form. Participants could interpret the two categories, traditional and streetwear, in multiple ways and were encouraged to wear multiple outfits.

Culture can mean anything and everything. We want to celebrate and showcase the diversity and beauty of bodies, cultures and expressions on campus, Publish mentionned.

Rosbrook echoed that sentiment, explaining how the fashion show aimed to tie together many cultures and identities during Multicultural Week. Currently, the annual calendar of ALANA celebrations includes LatinX Heritage Month, Native American Heritage Month, MLK Celebration, Black History Month, Africa Week, Lunar New Year Celebration, Asian Pacific Islands Week, Caribbean Week, and Women’s Week .

A multicultural fashion show was essential for all of us. I think there is a close relationship between a person and their understanding of who they are and their surroundings, Rosbrook said. By celebrating each other’s identities, not only do we become more aware, but we gain a sense of pride in the diversity of our own culture.

The pre-recorded show consisted of three parts, including an interview part filmed by junior Chase Hirt and edited by student Yiwen Xu on March 26, a catwalk filmed by the Communications Office on March 27 at the Brehmer Theater, and a photoshoot. by Xu and sophomore Tessa. Mountain on April 11. Funding for clothing fabric was available on request to create original pieces, and students could walk the track to any song of their choice.

Rosbrook first contacted Xu to enlist the help of the photography clubs for the fashion show. Blas then contacted potential models and arranged filming times and locations. Xu expressed his excitement over Rosbrook’s request, explaining that the photo shoot was a voice and owned by students during the COVID-19 era. Xu mainly composed shots of the upper body, playing with the lighting while focusing his attention on the model’s eyes.

I tried to have this kind of collaboration between the models and me so that I not only do my job playing with light and shadow, but also work with the model themselves so that they can make a contribution and choose what they look like. a photo, Xu said. I was really inspired by the models. They all expressed what they liked about the photo, instead of saying what they didn’t like about themselves.

Sophomore Parfait Kabore joined the fashion show after reading the event via email, who said he was excited about the opportunity to showcase clothing from his home country, Burkina Faso. Kabore wore a t-shirt and jeans for the photoshoot and interview, and traditional clothing paired with an Indonesian print shirt for the catwalk.

It was important for me to show what my ancestors would have worn in pre-colonial times, it is also what many people wear today in Burkina Faso. These are outfits I don’t wear every day, so I thought it was a great occasion, Kabore said. The atmosphere of [the photoshoot, interview and catwalk] were jovial and lively. It allowed me to talk about the culture I was from and it meant a lot to be able to discuss my culture on a public platform like this.

The fashion show ended with a viewing party held at the ALANA Cultural Center on Wednesday April 21 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Students could stream the event live from their computer or attend in person, although restrictions changed of gate 1 were in effect place. The recording can also be found under the Colgates Vimeo account here. Xu and Kabore attributed the success of the fashion show to the efficiency and organizational skills of Rosbrook and Blas.

Meeting students and showcasing their creativity and beauty was my absolute favorite part, Blas said. “Next year, I want to integrate dance, have more students walk and do interviews. I think having more voices and ideas will make it so much better than just being a vision on my part because this is a community project for the community.