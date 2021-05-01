The business of wedding vendors is slowly returning to normal





The COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of couples to cancel or postpone their weddings in 2020. Now things are starting to look for vendors.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, wedding vendors are expected to thrive this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many couples to postpone or completely cancel their nuptials in 2020. According to the marriage report, an increase in the number of weddings is expected to occur in 2022, with many couples now booking sellers. Many of these salespeople are small businesses that rely on the wedding industry to get the most out of their money. Some have found ways to get creative in 2020, but now businesses are slowly returning to normal. Weddings by Design and The Tux Shop owner Melissa Alger said the shop is almost where it was before the pandemic. We have had a lot of wives who have just postponed their marriages and a lot of them are continuing now, “Algiers told Lakyn McGee of Local 5.” married last year. RELATED: At This Wedding The Bride and Groom Were the Crashers Weddings by Design closed for five weeks. Now, business is booming. James McGowan and Gabbie Ledbsna got engaged in 2020. They postponed their marriage to 2022 in hopes of normalcy. “We tried to stay away from 2021 because we didn’t know if COVID was going to work,” Ledbsna said. “In addition, all those who have had their marriage annulled in 2020 are postponed until 2021. We’re very busy, ”said Kelsey Bown, manager of the bridal boutique. “I actually felt bad for one she found out two days before her wedding that she had tested positive for COVID,” Bown said. “But things are getting back to normal.” Eli Fox is a photographer and videographer in Des Moines. He said he hopes his business is on the right track to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever. “We got calls just to get people to prepare for the pandemic because they wanted to get their photoshoot,” Fox told Jon Diaz of Local 5. Meanwhile across town, event florist Sophie Ballmer said she is also seeing growth in her business. “For 2022, I’m booking more than ever before,” Ballmer said. It’s a welcome trend for these vendors, and according to event planner Sue Bennet, it’s a national trend. “We had the biggest April we’ve seen in our company’s history,” Bennet said. “Everything from DJs to flowers to photography, and a lot of it is last minute. People are really excited to be able to celebrate and get together with family and friends.” A tip for those looking to get married in 2022 to start booking before sellers fill up with customers. RELATED: Bride and Groom Plan to Move Forward in 2021 Watch: Iowa couple recreates wedding photos 50 years later

