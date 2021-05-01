Eagles win back fashion

Stephen gordon





Monday afternoon in Rosemont, the Leyden Eagles women’s softball team had their hands full against the Willowbrook Warriors. Falling behind 1-0 after a half-set, the home side spent much of the afternoon simply saying no to the visitors. Leyden was not interested in losing their softball game. So much so that the home team ranked in the top 5-4 in non-stop fashion at the end of the seventh.

Willowbrook is one of the best teams in the Chicagoland area, said Eagles coach Kurt Schuett. They have like seven old people. They are tough and tall. I have a total of two seniors on this team. Everyone is either a junior, sophomore, or freshman who has no college experience coming this season. So that’s what made this victory so inspiring today. These young children are gaining university experience and they are offering us tremendous success.

The Eagles had huge hits in almost every inning on Monday. After falling 1-0 after a set, the home side counterattacked with two runs and forced Willowbrook to play in the infield. In the bottom of the second, Eagles starting pitcher Angelina Gonzalez (7th inn, 4R, 6H) made a single and would later score after a volley sacrificed by Angelina Diaz tying the game at 1-1.

They would take a 2-1 lead when Cianna Perez arrived at base after a lost third strike and later scored when Tanea Jackson arrived at base after a ground ball returned to the Warriors pitcher would have resulted in an error. of pitch scoring Perez for the 2-1 lead. The third round found the visitors placing a run, making it 2-2. However, Leyden regained the lead at 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth when Diaz would single and advance to third base after two Willowbrooks passed balls and later scored on ground taken out by wide receiver Lea Martinez.

Doing what we did today against a quality senior pitcher to (Caroline) Dooley, who had just pitched a smooth against Morton on his last start, says a lot about what the future holds. Schuett said.

The Eagles’ lead didn’t last long as Willowbrook tied the game at 3-3 at the top of fifth frame, then took a 4-3 lead at the bottom of the sixth inning. It could have been a lot worse for the Eagles, as the Warriors had runners in the second and third row with no one. Gonzalez was able to extinguish the threat from visitors after a ground failure, strikeout and flyover in order.

Leyden (4-2) tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom half of the sixth when Diaz tripled at left center field and later scored on a field single by Martinez.

The second run, I think, was our inspiring run today, said the Eagles Bre Deutscher shortstop. When we scored those two points, it gave us a lot of confidence to be able to win today.

The Eagles would seal the 5-4 win in the bottom of the seventh when, after two strikeouts and looming extra innings, Yaritza Frias hit a brace and then scored the winning run when Sierra Gibson made a single.

Support local news by subscribing to Journal & Topics in print or online.