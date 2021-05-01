MVP Ty Dalton leads five Hope College men’s soccer All-MIAA caps





Ty Daltons’ game-winning goal saw the Hope College men’s football team become the Michigan Interuniversity Athletics Association tournament champion. Midfield performances all season have made him the MIAA MVP. Dalton became the ninth different member of the Flying Dutchmen to receive the honor of league coaches. The Rockford, Michigan senior (Rockford HS) leads the All-MIAA teams which include four teammates: defenseman Brandon Fles (first team), midfielder Ryan Flynn (first team), defenseman Dominick Byrne (second team) ) and defender Jackson Strabel (second team). Head coach Dave Brandt said Dalton deserved the honor. I am delighted for Ty. I actually think it’s really hard for an already very good player, that Ty was for Hope, to find some legitimate extra ‘gear’ and level up as significantly as he has this year, Brandt said. What Ty has shown us this year in midfield we haven’t seen before. The top few players and other contenders for an award like this in this conference are very, very good players, and this spring Ty has risen to that level. As an MIAA MVP, Dalton joined an elite Hope club which includes Grant Neil (2010, 2011), Dan Tresslar (2006, 2007), Geoff Meyer (2005), John Conlon (1995), Jeff Utzinger (1992) , Kevin Benham (1984, 1985), Paul Fowler (1980) and Glenn Swier (1974, 1975). Daltons’ goal in the fifth minute of overtime saw Hope secure a 2-1 victory over Trine University on April 24 in the MIAA Tournament Championship game at Van Andel Soccer Stadium. It was Daltons’ first goal of the season and the sixth of his career. Flynn has seven points, the team’s top this season, with three goals and one assist in seven games this season. The Bloomington, Illinois junior (Bloomington) was on the All-MIAA First Team for the second straight season. “Ryan is well respected throughout the conference for his ability to play and attack, and a second consecutive nod for the entire conference is proof of that,” Brandt said. MIAA’s best central midfielders, but the thing about Ryan is that he’s yet to peak as a player. His potential to be even more impactful is right in front of him and waiting. to be exploited. “ Fles helped anchor Hopes’ defense. The Spring Lake, Mich. Rookie (Western Michigan Christian HS) also scored one goal. Brandon has the ability and the will to be a dominant force in the conference over the next 3-4 years at center-back, Brandt said. Beyond his physicality and defense and ability in the air, he has a great touch for a great man, and his rear pass matches our style and vision and begins our attack. Byrne also helped the Flying Dutchmen’s defense excel. The Fremont, Mich. Senior (Fremont) also scored two goals. “Dom is the lifeblood of our team,” said Brandt. “He’s not a natural center-back, but he’s grown into a rock solid defender and a great passer from the back. His intelligence on the pitch, his Tenacity and his positioning make him one of the best players in the conference and the field leader of our team. Strabel has become a lockdown defender this season. The second from Grand Rapids, Michigan (East Kentwood) also recorded two assists. “Jackson is extremely tough and the greatest player on our team in my opinion,” said Brandt. “But what makes him special and separates him from all the other wingers in the conference is his ability to attack from the flank. and get off the field, he’s an excellent passer and cruiser in addition to his tenacity and defensive skills.

