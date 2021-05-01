Lost your mojo mode? Simple style changes will get you barbecue ready





We hope the summer days herald the easing of restrictions and the start of new socialization. Barbecues, picnics, and garden parties are some of the first interactions you’ll enjoy, so it’s time to unlock the wardrobe, dust off the forgotten style relics, and get back to actual dressing. After a year of stretching waistbands and loungewear, you might find that you’ve lost your mojo style. But remember, dressing for social gatherings doesn’t require a total wardrobe overhaul. Instead, simple changes, tiny tweaks, and flourishes are needed to prepare for the garden party. Recognize the parts you already own and love and identify the gaps you need to fill. It’s all about knowing how to be comfortable, warm and stylish. Consider these outdoor style practicalities and pieces that will energize your wardrobe, while making sure you don’t freeze or get sunburned. Whistles Chunky Sandal (219)

Right foot forward Shoes? You remember? And no, not the tired sidewalk sneakers or slippers you’ve walked around the house in the past year or so, but real outdoor shoes. Heels and wedges don’t cut it for grass-based activities, especially tinny heels that dig in. Instead, stick with stylish sneakers, backless mules, a flat boot, or a chunky sandal. If the sun is out, add shades and a chic hat to your wardrobe rotation for a streak of cloudless days. Baseball caps have become a surprise hit among the fashion crowd thanks to their dominance on the Celine catwalk, but the straw, boater, bucket or beret will do the trick, too. Not only do they enhance your look, they also provide maximum sun protection. Sunglasses (179) by Anine Bing

Great lengths With the ends taken care of, dresses are an easy, relaxed option and something you probably already have in your wardrobe. Casual, silhouetted, midi-length dresses are practical and stylish, especially if you’re lounging on outdoor furniture, blankets, or grass. Floral dress (350) by See by Chloe at Arnotts

Avoid too many neutral stains to contend with, opt for pretty prints or bold shades. Don’t be afraid to kiss an LBD, it’s a long black dress, in a summery fabric that will hide stains, grass in particular. Look for soft details like puffed sleeves, which are not only seasonal, but also provide protection from the wind or sun. Whistles Boiler Combination (195)

Waist bandage Loose, sleazy pants are the silhouette of the season, as seen on the Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Balenciagas catwalks. They are also a realistic and smart option for outdoor socializing. Try pairing them with a puff sleeve, meadows, or smocked blouse and finish with sneakers to look more barbecue than boardroom ready. If you’d rather do away with the hard work of dressing up, the boiler jumpsuit or utility jumpsuit will be your perfect summer outfit, especially in a relaxed fit and lightweight material. Pants (49.99) by Mango

Cover-ups Light layers will be a smart way to beat the summer chill. Don’t pack your knitwear yet; instead, use it for the overlay. Whether it’s a crew neck that can be thrown over a dress or worn with loose pants or a cardigan that doubles as a light coat, it will serve you well all summer long. When it comes to outerwear, it’s technically the first thing people will see, or even the only thing if it’s frozen, so make that count. Ted Baker sweater (135)

The quilted jacket that dominated winter has been cut short for the warmer months and is a practical choice, along with the parka, trench and combat jacket. Rendered in pastel, earthy tones and raised fabrics, they tick the boxes for style and substance, so you don’t mind leaving your mantle all over the barbecue.

