Southampton vs Leicester City – Football Match Report – April 30, 2021





Leicester City, third, suffered a frustrating night on the South Coast as they were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw by a Southampton side who played most of the game with 10 men on Friday. Ultimately, Leicester needed a 68th-minute header from Jonny Evans to recover a point after a Southampton side took a surprise lead via a James Ward-Prowse penalty. Southampton started the game lively but they suffered a heavy blow after 10 minutes when Jannik Vestergaard was harshly charged with a red card for a last minute tackle on Jamie Vardy. The draw left Leicester with 63 points in 34 games, eight points above fifth-placed West Ham United, who play on Monday. Southampton climbed one spot to 14th and with a 10-point gap between them and third from Fulham, they appear to be immune to the prospect of relegation. “A little frustrating, I don’t think we did enough to win the game,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “A great opportunity against 10 men and we are normally very good at that. Give credit to Southampton, they defended deep and compact but we are disappointed. “But that’s another point where we want to go. We now have four games to play. We’re in a brilliant position.” The corresponding game last season ended in a 9-0 Premier League humiliation for Southampton and when Vestergaard was sent off it looked like another miserable night was in store for Ralph Hasenhuttl and his side. Vestergaard’s first contribution to the game was a superbly weighted pass that saw Kyle Walker-Peters find the net but he was clearly offside. His last came in the 10th minute when, after taking a heavy throw-in, he stretched one leg to try and kick the ball away from Vardy. Vestergaard won the ball but his follow-up caught Vardy painfully in the ankle and referee Robert Jones waved the red card. Despite their power play, Leicester lacked fluidity and they had to wait 34 minutes to get a shot on target as Kelechi Iheanacho’s long-range effort was easily saved. Iheanacho hasn’t been able to go wrong recently but conceded the penalty which threatened to put the floor in the work of Leicester’s top four. Trying to block Stuart Armstrong’s shot, his arm was raised and Jones pointed the spot. Ward-Prowse reduced the penalty to Kasper Schmeichel’s right. Leicester suddenly found more intensity with James Maddison having a succession of shots on goal and substitute Ayoze Perez forcing a nice save from Alex McCarthy. Finally, the pressure said and Iheanacho made amends with a superb cross in the box that Evans peeked into the net. Southampton withstood the late pressure and deserved the point that brings them closer to safety. “One point was very important today and important for everyone this season,” said Hasenhuttl.

