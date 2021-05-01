Men With Large Logos Seen As Less Interested In Relationships, Study Finds | Fashion





Men who wear tops with large logos are seen as less interested in engaged relationships and are more cads than dads, a new study has found. The little study, published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, attempted to see if there was a correlation between flashy displays of wealth, such as expensive clothing from luxury fashion brands, and gender attractiveness. Hundreds of University of Michigan students saw two Ralph Lauren shirts, one with a large logo and the other with a much smaller logo. Students were then asked a series of questions about what they thought of who would wear each of the tops and then asked to rank their responses on a scale of zero to 100. Participants believed that men who owned the large logo shirts would be more interested in brief sexual affairs and less interested in long-term, committed romantic relationships than men who owned the small logo shirts, the author of the report explained. study, evolutionary psychologist Daniel Kruger. . Someone might interpret brief sex as cheating on their partner, he told The Guardian, we didn’t elaborate on that, but that is consistent with the general pattern of the results. Kruger explained that students rated men with the tallest logo taller on characteristics like flirting often, knowingly flirting with another partner, and dating more than one person at a time. The study also found that students believed men who wore the top with the smaller Ralph Lauren logo were more likely to want deeper privacy. Men with small logos were seen as safer bets for long-term relationships, Kruger says. These men were believed to be more stable and reliable, well with children and faithful partners. Kruger said the study has refined men’s understanding of the relationship between luxury clothing and their identity. Luxury brands have long been associated with status, although men can display luxury brands for different purposes, he said. Subtle displays can relate to more traditional social status and class, while flashy displays can be cash that doesn’t last. It’s a way of distinguishing dads from cadets.

