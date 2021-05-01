Comfort vs fashion | The Lawrentian

Why are we ashamed to wear sweatpants outside the house? They are comfortable! It’s something that I’m starting to realize lately, is that sometimes it’s important to prioritize comfort in fashion. As a kid I always wore sweatpants or leggings to school. It was so much easier than jeans. And let’s face it, sometimes jeans are a pain in the butt to put on. Especially on cold winter mornings when you wake up really early for high school. I remember during my freshman year of high school, I would wake up at 5:50 am for an early bird class and always look quite presentable. This shocks me! I can barely get out of bed until 9:30 am four years later. It’s quite pathetic actually. I hope I will become so productive again someday. Nonetheless, the point that I try to touch on at home is that we have to adopt leggings and sweatpants as valid clothes to be worn outside the house!

There were several days early in high school where I wore sweatpants, I mean hell! It was cozy. I used to go to 9 classes a day and forced myself to wear jeans because it made me feel more productive. I will say for sweatpants it’s easy to relax when you wear them. I mean, cmon! They are like little hugs around your thighs and calves, how can you say no to another episode? However, if I watch TV in jeans, I’m already less comfortable than I would be in jogging pants. This is how my mind works, I guess. Either way, the point is, I would feel bad wearing sweatpants. As if it was a crime! Well, if being comfortable is a crime, lock me up. I have so many pairs of sweatpants that I hold so close and dear to my heart. I remember my first favorite pair was a pair I got from a Batmitzvah. I remember it was probably the coolest thing I have ever seen. This guy was sitting at the top of a grand staircase painting names of people on one of the legs of the sweatpants in wild fonts. Mine was a black cursive Kelly with a red and green background. Oh wow, part of me really wishes I never gave them away. After reliving that memory, I realized how much I got attached to those silly little pants.

With my intense joy that sweatpants bring me, I would be remiss if I did not recognize the joy that leggings bring me. Oh, mom! Leggings are like a more stylish version of sweatpants. I mean, they just adapt to every occasion. Except maybe like a funeral or a wedding. It might be a bit underestimated. However, they are great for going out. At least for me, when I go out in sweatpants, I feel like everyone is judging me. I feel like they think I just woke up or that I’m really cold for some reason. Now with leggings I don’t have that fear anymore. Leggings were especially popular in my high school. You know why? Because high school girls are smart. They look comfortable and trendy. Now the leggings I saw in my high school were still Lululemon and had a crazy pattern. It has honestly become a kind of wild pants competition. Yoga pants were also included. I mean, it was smart to make leggings the trend because no one ever felt underdressed. It was almost like you were undressed if you weren’t wearing leggings!

So, I guess what I mean here is that at the end of the day the pants are just pants and we have to treat them as such. Whether it’s pants, leggings, jeans, skirts, skirts, yoga pants, skinny pants, skinny pants, flowy pants or more, they are always… well… pants . Don’t judge each other or ourselves for wanting to be comfy one day and maybe dress the next, AND if something is comfy and stylish, great!