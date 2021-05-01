Fashion
Fashion experts share summer dress trends
With all due respect to nap dresses, summer 2021 is fast approaching and brings with it an energy that is anything but sleepy. You can understand if you’re in the mood right now to put on a party-ready dress just to run to the supermarket. Or maybe you can’t wait to get your legs out of their soft pants comfort zone and slip into a minidress to meet up with friends you haven’t seen in a year. It’s not just festive, flowing designs that reinforce those feelings of anticipation and optimism: a vaccine rollout ahead of schedule and the promise of hot days ahead and plenty of safe outdoor gatherings, however, the new dress season hits a little differently this year. Buyers and designers can attest to this as well.
“When designing the spring collection, we had no idea where we would be now,” says Mara Hoffman, whose eponymous line is no stranger to beautiful ethereal designs. “[When] we set it up last summer, we weren’t sure when we could be together again. There was no possibility of wearing anything that we weren’t wearing inside. It was really a hit in the dark. Fast forward several months later, and Hoffman’s dresses are among the last on the market to strike the perfect and timely balance between ease and excitement.
“People want it easy. They want to feel good and look good, ”says Hoffman, explaining why romantic summer dresses are an enduring seasonal style. “This summer in particular, we really feel the energy and the desire for connection in the air that is so close to our grasp.”
On the shoppers’ side, Celenie Seidel, Senior Women’s Fashion Editor at Farfetch, says: “Summer always comes with a feeling of happiness and freedom, and naturally the joy associated with it will only be amplified by 2021 if we’re lucky enough to have a version of life as we knew it. ”Meanwhile, Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director of Shopbop, anticipated that consumers are ready to switch to a wardrobe of “Bright, easy-to-take off fancy dresses”.
That said, if you’re on the hunt for a dress that could get you out of the doldrums, the three aforementioned experts have identified five trends that point to an exciting, if not very unique, season ahead.
Ease on everything
It can’t be overstated: buyers and consumers alike are interested in creative, non-complex approaches to dress. “This spring is all about a chic and light silhouette, apron style, relaxed cuts and A-line dresses,” says Shopbop’s Maguire, who suggests styling the pieces with simple t-shirts or tank tops if you’re not wearing them. alone. Hoffman also echoes part of that sentiment and specifically refers to a classic figure that still holds. “I think you can never go wrong with a wrap dress. They look really good on everyone and are an easy classic, ”she says. “Summer is a special time, and I want to be able to put something on and feel good all day so that I can make the most of the season.”
Short attention spans
While you might not want to call the next decade the “Roaring Twenties,” there is a small correlation between the 2020s and the 1920s that can be confirmed: Hemming has increased. As Seidel of Farfetch describes, this summer sees the pendulum metaphorically swinging in a direction opposite to that of last winter. In other words: “The micro mini offers the ultimate departure from sweatpants.”
Go back
The next sartorial trend is for anyone who sees even the most casual summer gatherings as an opportunity to dress up. “We also anticipate the appearance of the ‘reemergence robe’,” says Seidel. As the nickname suggests, this is the kind of flawless design you could wear to your first real formal affair in over a year. Or maybe just a Tuesday, it’s up to you. “[It’s] make up for all the “lost” opportunities and embrace a new kind of all-round glamor. ”
Eye candy
For some, the lasting appeal of a neutral, solid color dress just won’t do the trick for months to come. Enter “garden party impressions,” as Maguire calls them. “We all need mood boosters, so bold fashion details are a given this season. Vivid prints, lively florals, prominent polka dots or ginger with a few unexpected details and new embellishments are sure to bring an optimistic outlook to our closets. ”
All about weapons
“This season is all about feminine and seductive pieces with a touch of high volume,” says Maguire. While the puff sleeve look has stuck with the times over the past decade, it’s suitable for now as it lends a bit of drama to a figure without being too fussy or difficult to wear. “The fabrics used to achieve such volume in a room give the appearance of luxuryno material on occasion,” adds Maguire.
