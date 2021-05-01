Badlands Clothing Company Continues to Grow | Spotlight on the community

Coffee is the morning drink of choice for many. It helps stimulate the brain and improves mood for a better day. Marissa Eberling was having a cup of coffee with her boyfriend when they had an idea. This idea would be the start of a new venture for Marissa and add a new flair to the community.
Marissa realized over that cup of coffee how few stores sell men’s clothing. When it first opened for Badlands Clothing Company, it sold Zyia sportswear. The clothing line had athletic and casual outfits for women and casual wear for men.
She then took the business forward by expanding its clothing lines to meet the growing needs of the community at an affordable price. We carry a bit of everything. We try to keep the price at fifty dollars or less. We offer clothing for men and women. I also always wear a bit of Zyia sportswear, Eberling says.
This local store has a pop-up trailer in which she carries her clothes. Often times, people will find it installed at shows in Montana and North Dakota. The Sidney native strives to achieve two shows per month with her traveling store.
This summer, she plans to realize her love of coffee and move outside of The Coffee Stop in Sidney. Coffee Stop and Badlands Clothing Company have teamed up to offer a coffee shop coupon if they shop for clothes in Marissa during the hot summer months.
At this time, Marissa is not planning a physical location. She has a full time job with Sidney Sugars. Still, she’s excited about the new offerings Badlands Boutique is gearing up for. The business continues to grow with all of Marissas’ dreams and offers more designs in its store. Soon, customers will find new earrings for jewelry lovers, travel bags for vacationers, and homemade candles for perfume lovers.
A cup of java and a chat with her boyfriend, and a goal was suggested. A few calls, a few decisions to make, and before his eyes Marissa would be the sole owner of her traveling store, Badlands Clothing Company.
This should definitely be a business to watch in the coming year as the owner continues to pursue her dreams.
