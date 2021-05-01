Project Announces New Focus for Debut at New July Event in Miami





Informa Markets Fashion has announced that the contemporary Project men’s show will debut with an updated look, as the event’s merchandising strategy evolves to include changes such as the mix of women’s affairs, which will begin during the new. project: Miami scheduled for July 1012. Photo: Hailley Howard

Informa Markets Modes contemporary male show Project will launch a new merchandising strategy, including the addition of women, during the new Project: Miami, which will be hosted in the cities Fontainebleau Miami Beach July 1012. Blending male and female brands, Informa aligned these markets in response to global trends. Presenting a more cutting-edge shopping experience to our shoppers and new opportunities for brands to connect and do business with their target retailers is at the heart of our return to live events in 2021, said Jason Peskin, Vice President of Events and Corporate Development at Projet. With exciting new locations, a return to the show with key events and renewed digital opportunities, these strategies represent our community-driven approach to better meet the evolved needs of our industry. The updated project will also include a revamped floor layout that will showcase the clothing marketed with footwear and accessories to present a comprehensive approach that offers shoppers the ability to purchase products from multiple categories positioned together. The event will feature sportswear, contemporary, denim, athletic and athletic products, loungewear, bespoke pieces, swimwear, outerwear and gifts. The project will also continue to include its Now: streetwear community in addition to brands made in the US, as well as sustainable brands and collections owned by under-represented groups. A personalized retail concierge program will be put in place to make it easier to forge links between buyers and brands. Project: Miami will be hosted near destination: miami by Coterie, the Informa women’s swim and resort event starting July 1012 Hotel Eden Roc in Miami Beach, Florida. These Miami shows will be complemented by an accompanying digital platform to offer a hybrid trade show management model. The July event will be followed by Las Vegas Project, August 911, to Las Vegas Convention Center and Tokyo project, September 89, at Shibuya Hikarie.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos