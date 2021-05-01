Fashion
Syracuse men’s lacrosse preview against Notre Dame
So you may have heard … it’s been a week for Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse.
It started with Chase Scanlan inexplicably reinstated in the squad on Monday after just a week of indefinite suspension.
This continued with reports that his teammates had discovered he had been reinstated via Twitter and that they were planning to leave training if he showed up.
On Wednesday, we learned that Scanlans’ initial suspension was due to a National Police call on the night of the loss of Oranges in North Carolina.
There will be more to come from the Scanlan situation. But for now, it’s the weekend, and Scanlan won’t be in attendance as Syracuse travels to South Bend for a game with massive postseason implications against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The game is Saturday at 12 p.m. on ESPN U.
Chase Scanlan
Okay, sorry, I’m not quite done with this yet.
The point is, it’s a hot topic for SU lacrosse right now. The media and fans have been talking about it all week. We will talk about it on the show on Saturday.
And that’s the point: it’s a distraction. It was a giant mess of a situation that was made worse by the way it was mismanaged by a complete lack of leadership within the sports department, to the point where the team captains were the ones who demonstrated the more leadership. Not a good look all around.
But that distraction can go both ways on game day. Will a lack of focus and energy define their performance in this all-important ACC clash? Or will the team be galvanized by a very difficult week which saw the players take a stand and demand more from AD John Wildhack and their administration?
This game is huge for the NCAA rankings of both teams. The Oranges have a chance not only to make the tournament (which I believe they already did with last week’s win), but also to gain a solid seed. Despite all the emphasis on Scanlan, the team will not have forgotten the importance of this game, and I think they will play like this.
Face to face
Let’s talk Jakob phaup, especially in ACC games this season:
- vs. Virginia: 46 of 60, 77 percent, 17 GB in 2 games
- against everyone: 6 of 29, 21 percent, 2 GB in 3 games
What does this tell us? Sometimes these confrontations are just a really strange game.
Phaup is totally dominant against Petey LaSalla (a Tewaaraton candidate and one of the best FOGOs in the country), but was a disaster against other ACC specialists. Phaup has a style and technique that seemingly matches LaSallas’ style and technique perfectly, but this has not been translated outside of the UVA game.
Last week, the Phaups’ 24 head-to-head wins were the most scored by a League player since 2003 and sixth in program history. The last time against Notre Dame, Phaup had exactly … a head-to-head victory.
Phaup doesn’t need to hit the all-time faceoff lists in this game, but he (or Danny varello or Jack savage) have to do more than the first game against ND (28%) or consider a long afternoon.
Defend Pat Kavanagh
At the first meeting, Pat kavanagh exploded for one day at nine points (4G, 5A). He exposed Syracuse’s defense, separating them in every way: passing, dodging and scoring.
Kavanagh is the architect of the Notre Dame offense, everything runs through it. He leads the Irish with 49 points over the season. ND’s second goalscorer is Griffin westlin with 22 points.
Kavanagh more than doubles the output of everyone else on the team. The key to stopping Notre Dames’ attack begins and ends with stopping it.
So how does Orange plan to do this? Will they come back to Mitch wykoff, who has attracted the best striker in the opposition throughout the season? Or will they think a more dramatic adjustment is needed given how Kavanagh led ND to 18 goals the first time around?
Whatever the game plan, the orange defense needs to contain the Irish attack as much as possible because Notre Dame is so difficult to score goals.
Drake porter
After a great start to the super-senior season in which he recorded over 60% saves in four of the first five games, Drake stumbled over much of the ACC game last month.
In the last four ACC games, Drake has recorded less than 50% saves. Now part of that isn’t his fault as the Oranges struggle on face-off X is directly related to the defense the team were forced to play. As a result, Drake was inundated with far too many shots for a goalie to get away with cleanly.
Nonetheless, Drake is still one of the best goalies in the country, and SU desperately needs him to play like him to have a chance in this one.
Attacking the Irish D
We all know Notre Dame’s defense is really good because, you know, it’s always really good.
This year is certainly no exception, as a graduate student / senior in charge of close defense makes this unit one of the stingiest defenses in the country.
In five ACC games this year, the Irish have averaged 11.2 goals against per game, exactly the number they held in the first game.
Orange’s offense needs to be cohesive to be successful against this group. Individually guys like Jack kielty, Kyle thornton and Arden cohen have incredible athleticism and speed, which makes them very hard to beat against an individual dodge.
This means passing passes will need to be crisp, efficient and smart to stay one step ahead of ND’s defensive movement. The movement of the six SU players will also need to be smart in order to create a gap that they can take advantage of.
I actually believe the presence of Owen Seebold could be a good thing for this offense to help promote consistent ball movement and altruism. SU has a lot of lacrosse talent that has been dormant for stretches this season (see: Jamie Trimboli), and they’re going to have to score over 11 goals this time around unless the defense can put in a much better performance this time around. about.
Alright, that’s pretty much doing it. We come to the end of a very long week and are officially ready for lacrosse.
I guess the team feels the same and is ready to come out of doors like a team on fire.
So, join the ESPN U party on Saturday at noon and see if Cuse can score another massive victory and take revenge on the Irish in the process.
Let’s go orange !!!
