Fashion
I am a modest dresser, and this is the sartorial trend that I will experience this summer
Am I the only one who imagines frolicking in a field of flowers (in Europe, of course) when I put on a loose, flowing dress? No, just me? Anyway, when the cottagecore trend took hold last summer, as a modest dresser, I was relieved. While I think second skin dresses look fantastic on fashion girls all over the world, there is something about a roomy dress that just gives it a very ethereal feel. The trend, filled with flowing dresses, has since become a fashion staple, especially in spring and summer, with brands offering varieties of airy dresses with all manner of patterns, colourways and necklines.
I don’t know about you, but I will definitely be living in this kind of dresses all summer. Not only are they stylish, but they are also breathable and comforting for hot summer days. Plus, when you don’t have the energy to think of an outfit, a loose dress always works. Just pair it with sandals and a cute bag and voila, you have a solid summer outfit on deck. If you want to add more dresses to your rotation this summer, look no further than the options below. Whether you like to keep it in the solid color range or want to experiment with patterns, you’ll find something to love about this mix.
Short
Reformation Goleta dress ($ 198)
This will sell out, so hang it up for pre-order while you can.
Imysty Short loose buttoned dress ($ 27)
Our Market Editor Judith Jones loves this dress.
Who what to wear Tiered dress ($ 37)
We designed our own dress for you to wear and love it.
H&M Puff sleeve dress ($ 35)
I love how the model paired this with sneakers.
Hi Lucie Ischia dress ($ 305)
This is on some of our editors’ wishlists.
Ganni Short pleated georgette dress ($ 235)
It would look great with chunky sneakers for a juxtaposition in your look.
expert Short day dress smocked on the front ($ 120)
Cottagecore perfection.
Midi / Maxi
Zara Linen midi dress ($ 50)
Simple but necessary.
Matteau Long tiered dress in organic cotton poplin ($ 520)
The most beautiful shade of pink.
Drop Britt Ruffle Maxi Tent Dress ($ 60)
A wardrobe classic.
Astr the Label Short-sleeved dress with ruffles ($ 89)
I love puffed sleeves.
Staud Benedetta dress ($ 395)
How beautiful is this shade of tangerine?
Plugged
H&M Long crumpled dress ($ 60)
A sunflower print might look cheesy, but it’s done exceptionally well.
Mango Tie-dye print dress ($ 80)
The tie-dye is not going anywhere.
Pineapple Eva Cosmic Gingham Dress ($ 375)
Talk about a statement dress.
Zara Voluminous poplin dress ($ 50)
The perfect touch of color.
True to the brand Kiona midi dress ($ 229)
It gives me great retro vibes.
H&M Patterned dress ($ 30)
This is one of my favorite H&M dresses for a long time.
True to the brand Alison midi dress ($ 319)
Every time I see a dress of this shade, I think of Daphne Bridgerton.
Tach Clothing Juani linen dress ($ 288)
Lovely in lilac.
Formal
Cecilie Bahnsen Holly oversized quilted satin dress ($ 1,630)
I often dream of Cecilie Bahnsen dresses.
Tove Ceres knotted ruched organic cotton dress ($ 640)
Every time Tove posts this in a new colourway, I love it even more.
Jacquemus Love Dress ($ 1,460)
Can someone get married in there, please?
Selkie Banana puff dress ($ 249)
The dress you’ve seen all over TikTok.
White
Staud Amaretti dress ($ 295)
It’s ethereal.
H&M Cotton kaftan dress ($ 60)
A summer staple if I’ve ever seen one.
True to the brand Kiona cotton-poplin midi dress ($ 210)
It would pair beautifully with strappy sandals and a wand bag.
In the x Olivia Bowen style Smocked dress with fluted sleeves ($ 34)
If you’re feeling brave, pair it with knee-high boots.
& Other stories Voluminous midi dress with puff sleeves ($ 179)
I love puffed sleeves.
