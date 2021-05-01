Princess Beatrice stuns in velvet mini dress for romantic date with hubby Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi



















May 01, 2021 – 10:03 AM CEST



Jenni McKnight Princess Beatrice looked super glamorous for a romantic meal with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a private club in London

Princess Beatrice makes the most of restaurants reopening after having had another Friday night date with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The royal looked stunning in a chic all-black ensemble, pairing a velvet mini dress with a fitted blazer and sheer tights. MORE: Princess Beatrice’s Husband Has Cutest Reaction to Cambridges Personal Video Adding a pop of color, she teamed her look with dark blue suede boots and a turquoise pashmina. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Beatrice gets emotional as she discusses Prince Philip In the photos obtained by the Online Mail, the couple were pictured arm in arm, leaving Loulou’s private member’s club in Mayfair, London, after enjoying a romantic meal together. Beatrice and Edoardo’s fancy outing comes just days after enjoying a discreet meal with friends at a riverside restaurant in West London. READ: Princess Beatrice gets royal fans talking with major hair change MORE: Princess Beatrice looks grim in black as she pays homage to The Duke of Edinburgh Appearing carefree and relaxed, Beatrice looked effortlessly in her restful wardrobe which consisted of a dark blue waistcoat with a black floral dress. She wore her outfit again with elegant aviators and a chic Maje tweed-effect cardigan. Edo, 38, in a navy blue jacket, black straight pants and a crisp white shirt. Beatrice and Edoardo enjoy weekly date nights Last month, the newlyweds quickly took advantage of the easing of lockdown restrictions, putting on a living screen as they tucked away in an outdoor meal at George’s in Mayfair. It was a difficult time for Béatrice and her relatives. The royal family recently ended the period of mourning for Prince Philip, who sadly passed away at the age of 99 on April 9. The funeral, which took place on April 17, marked Edoardo’s first royal ceremony since the couple married last summer. Edoardo accompanied Beatrice to the funeral of Prince Philip The day undoubtedly brought back bittersweet memories for the couple, who were fortunate enough to celebrate their intimacy. pandemic wedding on July 17th with the Duke of Edinburgh. In 2016, the the young royal got emotional as she spoke about her grandfather in ITV’s documentary, Our Queen At Ninety. She said: “My fabulous grandfather. When I talk about my grandfather, I am really very moved.” Wiping away a tear, Beatrice added: “Because he is the most unique person and I am very lucky that there have been so many times that I have been able to share magical moments with my grandfather. “ Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.







