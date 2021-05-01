Favorite fashion moves from niche to mainstream as retailers join the fray | Fashion

Younger shoppers are driving up sales of second-hand clothing and furniture, driven by the desire to protect the environment and find alternative looks that are in fashion fast.

On eBay, sales of pre-loved fashion and home items have exploded in the UK over the past year, with the company selling over 60 million second-hand items. Murray Lambell, Managing Director of eBay UK, said: There is definitely a shift in mindset, carried by young consumers up to the age of 30.

While fashion-conscious teens swapped clothes that previously belonged to sites like Depop and Vinted For several years, older groups are likely to be persuaded by the bargains that flow from traditional charity shops into mid-sized mainstream chain stores. Asda announced last week that it is testing second-hand clothing in 50 supermarkets, and John Lewis and Ikea are both launching projects to sell second-hand furniture and fashion. On the fashion site Asos, vintage sales increased 92%.

There is a new glamor factor. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Livia Firth are now set to wear vintage pieces on the red carpet. Even Royal Ascot has picked up on the trend. This year’s style guide for the race meeting says it celebrates the art of mindful shopping and stresses that looking good doesn’t necessarily mean you have to buy something new. He suggests getting outfits from charity shops, nearly new boutiques, vintage stores, and resale sites.

Selfridges now has a point of sale for vintage fashion specialist Vestiaire Collective and the Mulberry handbag brand, which renovates and resells its second-hand products online.

Asdas’ shift to vintage shows that the second hand has the potential to become mainstream, according to Emily Salter of retail analyst GlobalData. Salter thinks the used vehicle is unlikely to become more popular than buying new items and thinks it is definitely becoming a more important part of how consumers shop.

Research in the United States, for resale site ThredUp, suggests that 70% of women were ready to buy second-hand clothes in 2019, up from 45% four years earlier. He predicts that the resale market will be bigger than fast fashion by 2029 as traditional charity stores sell more items and the resale market balloons for profit.

Vinted, which now has more than 37 million registered members worldwide in 13 countries, including 1.2 million in the UK, said it has seen a 16% to 17% increase in registrations in its European markets throughout lock. The Lithuanian company, now valued at over a billion dollars, says the boom was driven in part by a cleaning frenzy in which shoppers turned to the internet to get rid of junk items they couldn’t dump at charity stores. Vinted adds: The pandemic has shifted priorities and accelerated the already growing movement towards more conscious consumerism.

Part of the impetus for large retailers to enter the second-hand market comes from the push to reduce fashion’s environmental footprint. According to a report released by the United Nations Environment Program and the Ellen McArthur Foundation, the fashion industry is responsible for more than 10% of global carbon emissions annually. international flights and combined maritime transport. The report suggests that the fashion industry’s greenhouse gas emissions could increase by more than 50% by 2030.

Companies like Asda, Asos Marks & Spencer, Boohoo, and Tesco have all signed up for the Textiles 2030 action plan, which includes commitments to enable the reuse of clothing, recycle fibers, minimize waste and improve the durability and recyclability of clothing.

Financial pressures and fashion tastes are also driving second-hand sales. Households with tight budgets on leave, unemployed, or working fewer hours are increasingly selling junk goods online. It is recognized that scrap can have a monetary value which can be easily realized.

Tracy Diane Cassidy, fashion textiles expert at Huddersfield University, says appreciation for vintage design and the desire to create a more individual look beyond mass-produced fast fashion is also driving the trend.

Interest in repairing and repairing items has also been popularized by television shows such as the BBC. The repair shop, The Great British Sewing Bee and Channel 4s Make and repair.

Brands are starting to notice that there is a retail opportunity here, Cassidy says. They will start to lose sales as people start to buy second hand. If they are not part of it, where will they make up the lost income?