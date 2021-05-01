Missouri baseball loses in fashion again | Mizzou Sports

After Alabama right fielder Will Haiter stole a brace from Torin Montgomery, catching his line against the wall to end the game, the Southeastern Conference Network + camera turned to the Missouri baseball shelter. .
Each tiger had a look on its face that could be called a stunned dejection.
They couldn’t believe they had just lost the game 11-8. Five innings earlier, Missouri (12-27, 5-14 SEC) led 8-4 and seemed in control.
At home plate, the Tigers pounced on Crimson Tide starter Tyler Ras, scoring four runs out of the gate and adding four more in the second through the fourth inning. Each starter was successful, Josh Day going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Luke Mann also reached safely twice, hitting a double and a single while hitting only once, a low total for the third baseman. Missouri have scored more runs (8) and had more hits (11) than any team in Ras this season.
After the fourth, things rushed. Alabama (26-15, 9-10) replaced Ross with William Freeman, who quickly killed all of Missouris’ momentum. The Tigers also couldn’t score a point against the reliever, nor any after Freeman.
This was a point on which Missouri was heading towards the trip to Tuscaloosa. The Alabamas pitching staff are thin this weekend, and it was important to jump on the starter early and keep the pressure on the relievers in subsequent innings. The Tigers ticked the first box, but left the second blank.
Missouri have only had one hit in the last five innings. Instead, the Tigers hit at a rate more than double that of the first four innings. Missouri’s last nine hitters were called out in order.
Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide offense has gained momentum.
The Tide had shaken Missouri starter Seth Halvorsen, but broke out on Jacob Kush, who came out to pitch the sixth with an 8-6 lead. The Alabama hitters streaked four hits together, starting with a 0-2 double Drew Williamson and ending with a 1-2 Peyton Wilson brace.
Kush wasn’t rocking horribly. He took a lead in the scoring, but missed his spots on important courts, leading to three points in the sixth and an Alabama lead.
Kush and his successors, Jackson Lancaster and Lukas Veinbergs, didn’t help much from the defense behind them despite the Tigers’ impressive percentage of players, which tied Alabama for second in the conference. That statistic will change after Friday, as Missouri had four errors in the loss.
Mark Vierling and Josh Holt each had one mistake and Kush had two himself. Mistakes played a huge role in the transition of morale from the Tigers to the Crimson Tide. Perhaps the 50%-capacity crowd at Sewell-Thomas Stadium entered the minds of defenders, it was the largest Missouri has seen all year.
Looking at the bullpens of teams with the rest of the weekend in mind, his “Bama. The last two tidal pitchers used Friday night, Landon Green and Chase Lee, both threw less than 15 pitches and will likely be ready to go on Sunday, if not Saturday.
Veinbergs will be ready to return to Missouri, as will Lancaster, but the Lancaster on the left is very situational and won’t be a round eater. Veinbergs continued to be strong and may have to do several innings if Zach Hise struggles on Sunday.
To have a chance of stealing a game from Tuscaloosa, Missouri hitters must find a way to hit Bama’s pitch. They must enter the box with an aggressive approach, trying to get as deep as possible into the Alabamas pen. Their own pitchers are going to drop out of the races, so it’s going to have to be determined whether the Missouris hitters can beat the Alabamas.
