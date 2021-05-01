Fields of the Rockledge Raiders district

The Rockledge Raiders baseball team won the District 8 Class 4A title on Thursday after beating the Satellite Scorpions 4-3 in dramatic fashion with a run entered in the bottom 7th inning to claim the district title. (Image by Jodi Bradley)

BREVARD COUNTY ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA The Rockledge Raiders baseball team on Thursday won the District 8 Class 4A title after beating the Satellite Scorpions 4-3 in dramatic fashion with a run entered in the bottom 7th inning to win the district title.

The Raiders (23-2) were led by senior Julian Balzer, who recently signed a letter of intent to play at UCF next year, who was 2 for 3 at plate and scored a point. Rockledge senior pitcher Brady Skradsky pitched 5-2 / 3 innings, allowing just one hit and put out eight Scorpions overnight.

Junior Brayden Bell led the Satellite Scorpions (17-6) in the statistics category after going 2-for-3 and an RBI.

Rockledge’s victory extended his winning streak to 14 games.

The two teams are expected to play in the region’s quarterfinals next Thursday.

Rockledge will host their quarterfinal game in their region, while Satellite will need to travel to the road for their game.

