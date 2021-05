Kenzo Takada’s fashion and home pieces to be auctioned

Kenzo Takadas fashion and interior pieces to be auctioned in Paris The sale of Artcurial’s Kenzo Takada collection features interior design objects and recreated fashion pieces from the former Parisian house of the late designer

When Kenzo Takada arrived in Paris in 1964 at the 25, after traveling from Yokohama to Japan by boat and train, he brought with him an effusive energy that he retained throughout his career, expressed in prints. exuberant, naturalistic patterns and shapes liberating silhouettes. . “ His creations were always colorful and full of joy, ” says Clara Vivien, fashion specialist at Parisian auction house Artcurial, of the designer, who died in October 2020 at the age of 81. “ It’s a style that doesn’t take itself seriously. With everything we are going through right now, we need lightness and positivity. A sense of optimism is definitely something to take away from Artcurial’s latest fashion sale. This includes two auctions: an online sale from May 3 to 12, 2021; and a physical sale on May 11. These showcase 150 voluminous and colorful fashion pieces – ranging from kimonos to coats, finished designs to unfinished canvases – and over 600 personal art and design objects, from the Haussmann apartment in which Takada lived for 15 years, in the center of St Germain Des Près in Paris. Drawing by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac for the catalog for the Kenzo Takada Collection sale at Artcurial © Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. Courtesy of Artcurial The ready-to-wear pieces in the auction include designs from 2005 to 2008, which were originally made for the Takada brand and were recreated by Artcurial from the brand’s lookbooks. The auction house has previously recreated pieces for its sale Martin Margiela: Anvers & Contre Tous, in 2019. ‘It’s very interesting to work in this way because it brings a certain strength to the pieces presented and it allows us to transcribe the work of the Creator. and his vision, ”says Vivien. She credits a voluminous pleated opera bolero jacket to a remarkable makeover by Takada. Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter Interior and art objects for sale span centuries and genres. Among the pieces are vases from the Ming dynasty, Baccarat glassware, lithographs by Jean Cocteau, Pierre Paulin chairs and Japanese tableware from the Edo period. They reflect the diverse and inclusive approach that Takada brought to the much narrower worldview of fashion design in the 1960s. It is a vision to be cherished now and into the future. §

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos