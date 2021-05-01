’90s sunglasses trends are back (and better than ever)





Refinery29 22 pairs of oversized sunglasses that will be BIG this spring Thanks to a supercharged start to spring, we’re already feeling the effects of all those sunny days ahead, and after months (or years?) Of staying indoors, we’re ready to step into the light. But, before we do that, we need to come up with a protection plan for our screen-tired eyeballs: really big sunglasses. “We’ve definitely seen a nod to the ’70s come through this season and that reflects on the accessories with oversized bags, the jewelry, and of course the glasses are key to the look,” says Heather Gramston, Head of Fashion. womenswear at Browns. From Bottega Veneta to Versace to Gucci and beyond, customers are everywhere in this plus size trend, and for good reason; Gramston explains the extra-large hype as the materialization of a A collective boost in our post-lockdown moods. An optimistic outlook, after all, certainly deserves a well-suited pair of shades. “They’re a great buy with no season and with increasingly warm days, and the fact that [restrictions are being eased] in various parts of the world, our customers are increasingly excited to dress, go out and invest in bold and loud styles that make an impact. “We have put together a collection of the hottest oversized frames for you and your sightedness in front of you. So put those screens down, put away the blue light glasses (at least temporarily) and get out in the sun. At Refinery29, we were there to help you navigate this overwhelming world. All of our Marketplace Picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you purchase something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission. Foster Grant Amrita Polarized Sunglasses, $, available at Foster Grant Tatah Sunglasses, $, available at Black Owned EverythingCoach Oversized Signature Chain Square Sunglasses, $, available at CoachVersace VE4387, $, available at Glasses USAIllesteva Los Feliz Sunglasses, $, available Sunglasses Gucci horse bit oversized square, $, available at BrownsWarby Parker Adeline, $, available at Warby ParkerLu Eco-Friendly Pela Cocos Sunglasses, $, available at PelaJEZABELL Round Jezabell Sunglasses, $, available at Quay AustraliaUrban Outfitters Chandler Round Metal Sunglasses, $, available at Urban OutffitersSofia Vergara x Foster Grant Izabella Gold Sunglasses, $, available at WalmartLe Specs Air Heart Sunglasses, $, available at ShopbopElle 60mm Oversized Rimless Oval Sunglasses, $, available at Kohl’sKaren Walker Eden – Supernova Glitter, $, available at Cara CaraNroda New Bae Sunnies, $, available at NrodaKrewe Jeanne Maple Sunglasses, $, available at KreweMaho Adriatic No.3 Geometric Aviator, $, available at MahoPersol Sunglasses PO0582S, $, available at PersolTom Ford Cameron Sunglasses, $, available at TheRealRealCoach Kissing C Sunglasses, $, available at Coach OutletChlo Eyewear Sunglasses esther hexagonal brown, $, available at BrownsLike wha you see? How about a little more R29 goodness, here? Black bikinis are the cornerstone of your swimsuit29 big (style) ideas

