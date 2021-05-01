Connect with us

Fashion

Anitta sizzles in a TOTALLY sheer cutout dress at her single Girl From Rio release party in Miami

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Anitta sizzles in a TOTALLY see-through cutout dress with Amber Rose and Tyga at Brazilian bombshell Girl From Rio party in Miami

By Dan Heching For Dailymail.com

Published: | Update:

She just released a shiny and stylish new music video for her latest single.

And Anitta dropped her jaws on Friday, at her song Girl From Rio single release party in Miami, Florida.

The Brazilian hitmaker, 28, sizzled in a completely see-through ensemble, a cutout bodycon mini dress that left absolutely nothing to the imagination.

WOW: Anitta dropped her jaws on Friday at her song Girl From Rio single release party in Miami, Florida

The dazzling mesh garment was one sleeve, with a triangular cutout at the hip revealing Anitta’s glittery thong.

Her chest was completely bare under the dress, which also included a crew neck and angular shoulder pad.

The singer of Me Gusta wore her black hair down and relaxed, parted in the middle.

Chilling: The Brazilian hitmaker, 28, sizzled in a completely see-through ensemble, a cutout bodycon mini dress that left absolutely nothing to the imagination

Chilling: The Brazilian hitmaker, 28, sizzled in a completely see-through ensemble, a cutout bodycon mini dress that left absolutely nothing to the imagination

Head Turner: The dazzling mesh garment was one-sleeve, with a triangular cutout at the hip revealing Anitta's glittery thong

Head Turner: The dazzling mesh garment was one-sleeve, with a triangular cutout at the hip revealing Anitta's glittery thong

Head Turner: The dazzling mesh garment was one-sleeve, with a triangular cutout at the hip revealing Anitta’s glittery thong

She also wore heeled sandals with jeweled ankle straps.

Model Amber Rose in a fabulous body in contrasting colors was also present, along with her partner AE.

Musician Tyga was seen in star patterned pants and black Converse sneakers.

Also present: model Amber Rose in a fabulous body in contrasting colors, with her partner AE

Also present: model Amber Rose in a fabulous body in contrasting colors, with her partner AE

Cool style: Musician Tyga was seen in star patterned pants and black Converse sneakers

Cool style: Musician Tyga was seen in star patterned pants and black Converse sneakers

Diplo and model Isabella Grutman were pictured together at the party, with the DJ in a Led Zeppelin concert tee.

Grutman looked sleek and sexy in a black waistcoat and pants set.

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman, wearing a basketball t-shirt and cap proclaiming ‘FUCOVID-19’, completed the distinguished guests.

Hot people: Diplo and model Isabella Grutman were pictured together at the party, with the DJ in a Led Zeppelin concert t-shirt

Speaking to Anitta: Diplo was at the party, with the DJ in a Led Zeppelin concert tee

Hot people: Diplo and model Isabella Grutman were pictured together at the party, with the DJ in a Led Zeppelin concert t-shirt

Anitta’s single Girl From Rio, released this week, samples the classic song Girl From Ipanema.

The music video world is colorful and evocative of a classic and nostalgic Brazilian era in Rio de Janeiro.

The song is the first single from her fifth studio album of the same name.

On her Instagram, Anitta opened up about the song.

“Girl From Rio” is about Rio de Janeiro from my point of view, the Rio that I saw and lived, ”she wrote.

“It’s a very personal song. I talk a bit about everything, my family, where I come from, where I grew up, the people I saw and saw every day, this is my take on women in general and the beauty I see in them.

“To be able to translate all this history and meaning into music, I relied on friends, who are also internationally renowned songwriters and producers,” she concluded.

Rounding out notable guests: Former outspoken NBA player Dennis Rodman in a basketball t-shirt and cap proclaiming `` FUCOVID-19 ''

Rounding out notable guests: outspoken former NBA player Dennis Rodman in a basketball t-shirt and cap proclaiming “ FUCOVID-19 ”

Classic: Anitta's single Girl From Rio, released this week, samples the classic song Girl From Ipanema; seen on Instagram

Classic: Anitta’s single Girl From Rio, released this week, samples the classic song Girl From Ipanema; seen on Instagram

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: