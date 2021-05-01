Anitta sizzles in a TOTALLY sheer cutout dress at her single Girl From Rio release party in Miami

She just released a shiny and stylish new music video for her latest single.

And Anitta dropped her jaws on Friday, at her song Girl From Rio single release party in Miami, Florida.

The Brazilian hitmaker, 28, sizzled in a completely see-through ensemble, a cutout bodycon mini dress that left absolutely nothing to the imagination.

The dazzling mesh garment was one sleeve, with a triangular cutout at the hip revealing Anitta’s glittery thong.

Her chest was completely bare under the dress, which also included a crew neck and angular shoulder pad.

The singer of Me Gusta wore her black hair down and relaxed, parted in the middle.

She also wore heeled sandals with jeweled ankle straps.

Model Amber Rose in a fabulous body in contrasting colors was also present, along with her partner AE.

Musician Tyga was seen in star patterned pants and black Converse sneakers.

Diplo and model Isabella Grutman were pictured together at the party, with the DJ in a Led Zeppelin concert tee.

Grutman looked sleek and sexy in a black waistcoat and pants set.

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman, wearing a basketball t-shirt and cap proclaiming ‘FUCOVID-19’, completed the distinguished guests.

Anitta’s single Girl From Rio, released this week, samples the classic song Girl From Ipanema.

The music video world is colorful and evocative of a classic and nostalgic Brazilian era in Rio de Janeiro.

The song is the first single from her fifth studio album of the same name.

On her Instagram, Anitta opened up about the song.

“Girl From Rio” is about Rio de Janeiro from my point of view, the Rio that I saw and lived, ”she wrote.

“It’s a very personal song. I talk a bit about everything, my family, where I come from, where I grew up, the people I saw and saw every day, this is my take on women in general and the beauty I see in them.

“To be able to translate all this history and meaning into music, I relied on friends, who are also internationally renowned songwriters and producers,” she concluded.

