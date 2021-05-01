Tony Blairs Hair: I haven’t been in a band for that long | Fashion





Tony Blairs’ appearance on ITN News this week, with a slightly matted mane of slate gray hair capped off a mullet, may have prompted many to confuse the former PM with Peter Stringfellow, Paul Smith or an older version. Steve Coogans’ Portuguese crooner Tony Ferrino (he was less a former Labor leader and more an Ugly Rumors dude, he told the Evening standard: it’s not been that long since I was part of a rock band). But Blair wasn’t just echoing the mullet trend that gained popularity during the pandemic. He was also an example of men who have let their hair grow out during the lockdown since December and, despite reopening barbers and hairdressers, want to keep them that length (see also: Brad Pitt with a Little Ponytail and Sound of Metals Paul Raci at the Sunday Oscars.). Brad Pitt poses with Yuh-Jung Youn and her petite ponytail at the Oscars. Photograph: Reuters Somehow Tony has his finger on the pulse, says grooming expert Lee Kynaston, but there’s a reason he’s won three straight elections. Katherine LeBlanc, head hairstylist at Murdock Soho, says: We saw a lot of long hair coming into the store. Everyone who walks through the door probably has more hair than they’ve ever had before. Blair and Pitt aren’t the only public figures to have grown their hair out. The champion of the longer locking barnet was BBC weather man Tomasz Schafernaker, says Kynaston, who literally hasn’t given a fig to those who said they hate his longer hair. In fact, the more people denigrated it, the longer it grew. I loved this spirit. Rachael Gibson, founder of the Hair historian Instagram believes this past year has revolutionized our grooming habits. Lockdown was a real turning point in terms of many hair trends, from growing your gray, adopting your natural texture, or, for many men, keeping your hair longer, she says. This trend was formed out of necessity with the closing of barbers, but I think a lot of men have now gone through the tricky growth phase and really like having their hair a bit longer. It feels pretty fresh after years of shaved heads and super shortcuts. Tony Blair on ITV News Photography: ITV News LeBlanc cautions that despite its looks, longer hair actually takes more work than a short back and sides. She advises cutting it every month or so to gain weight and keep it in shape. Plus, with longer hair, it’s important to use conditioner frequently enough to keep it from tangling and keep it hydrated. Kyanston says he met Blair during his time at number 10, saying he was exceptionally well groomed, but deducted a few points for his hair which was a bit unruly at the back and was in desperate need of a cut . Maybe he always wanted to cultivate it?







