Fashion trends for summer 2021





Our eyes are on summer and for many, the sweet sound of freedom echoes in the air. With this, our desire to get dressed is stronger than ever. As the colder days roll on, more airy fabrics and lighter shades will have recharged powers. Leaning into the color and showing off some skin notes will also give you a feeling of freshness. Balancing everyday life and joy, the summer trends for 2021 – from pastels to mini skirts to suspenders – are fun, but also easy to wear. Coming up, six summer trends to get lost in. Primetime Pastels A pale pastel palette is soothing on the nerves and pleasing to the eyes. Wearing candy colors isn’t just for babies (or millennials). Anyone can don a cool mint skirt or a quiet lavender blazer to celebrate the solstice. Emilio Pucci before fall 2021 Courtesy Salvatore Ferragamo before fall 2021 Courtesy Cape-effect jersey dress Proenza Schouler

net-a-porter.com $ 1,390.00 Marion belted silk blouse Five to seven

saksfifthavenue.com $ 295.00 Blue silk dress Lake studio

lakestudio.org $ 524.00 Minimalist maven Perfect the art of the uniform by simplifying your summer wardrobe. Incorporating basics in subdued colors and simple silhouettes doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it’s a sure-fire approach to summer chic dressing. Khaite before fall 2021 Courtesy Jil Sander before fall 2021 Courtesy Oversized button down shirt dress R13

saksfifthavenue.com $ 395.00 Stretch knit bodysuit TOTM

net-a-porter.com $ 130.00 Double-breasted linen blazer Cuyana

cuyana.com $ 275.00 Gwen tube top Andaman

saksfifthavenue.com $ 146.25 Crazy for minis This summer, the minis are making a comeback. A cropped hem will lengthen the look of your legs and highlight the hottest shoes of your season. In a variety of silhouettes, fabrics and floral prints, there is no shortage of minis. Balmain Pre-Fall 2021 Courtesy Blumarine Pre-Fall 2021 Courtesy Naomi Smocked Ruffle Skirt Isabel Marant Etoile

saksfifthavenue.com $ 275.00 Floral-print georgette mini skirt Ganni

saksfifthavenue.com $ 155.00 Floral-print seersucker mini skirt Love Shack Fantasy

net-a-porter.com $ 265.00 Happy Bracelet

There is no getting around it. This summer, the skin is there. Aiming for a dress with sophisticated straps is the best way to show off the bare flesh, without revealing too much. Intricate details on the back, skinny front straps and self-tie drawstrings are all part of the dress code. Proenza Schouler before autumn 2021 Courtesy Beautiful people before fall 2021 Courtesy Stretch jersey dress Alix NYC

net-a-porter.com $ 225.00 Open-back linen dress Jacquemus

net-a-porter.com $ 625.00 Devon Polka Dot Ruched Dress TOVE

net-a-porter.com $ 620.00 Ruched satin dress Orseund Iris

net-a-porter.com $ 795.00 Cream crop top Supported by early pop stars, the tiny tops are having fun yet again. Warm summer temperatures provide the optimal time to make one. Opt for a light version with spaghetti straps or a bare and carefree bralette. They will pair well with high waisted shorts and skirts, as well as light cardigans and blazers. N ° 21 Pre-autumn 2021 Courtesy Etro pre-fall 2021 Courtesy Polka dot bralette KHAITE

net-a-porter.com $ 580.00 Satin bralette JACQUEMUS

net-a-porter.com $ 485.00 Floral print bralette Jason wu

net-a-porter.com $ 650.00 Linen bralette JOSLIN

net-a-porter.com $ 105.00 Rise and shine After a year of socially moving away from our own wardrobes, it’s time to shine our clothes –literally. From motorcycle jackets to maxi dresses, gold clothing does the trick for everyday / all day. Dior pre-fall 2021 Courtesy Alberta Ferretti before fall 2021 Courtesy Hera dress Gaia cult

saksfifthavenue.com $ 798.00 Tresha Metallic Bow Top Isabel funny

saksfifthavenue.com $ 790.00 Metallic shirt dress Zadig & Voltaire

farfetch.com $ 468.00 Metallic pleated skirt Proenza Schouler

