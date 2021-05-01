Fashion trends for summer 2021

Connect with us

Our eyes are on summer and for many, the sweet sound of freedom echoes in the air. With this, our desire to get dressed is stronger than ever. As the colder days roll on, more airy fabrics and lighter shades will have recharged powers. Leaning into the color and showing off some skin notes will also give you a feeling of freshness. Balancing everyday life and joy, the summer trends for 2021 – from pastels to mini skirts to suspenders – are fun, but also easy to wear. Coming up, six summer trends to get lost in.

Primetime Pastels

A pale pastel palette is soothing on the nerves and pleasing to the eyes. Wearing candy colors isn’t just for babies (or millennials). Anyone can don a cool mint skirt or a quiet lavender blazer to celebrate the solstice.

emilio pucci pre fall 2021

Emilio Pucci before fall 2021

Courtesy

salvatore ferragamo before autumn 2021

Salvatore Ferragamo before fall 2021

Courtesy

Cape-effect jersey dress

Cape-effect jersey dress

Proenza Schouler
net-a-porter.com

$ 1,390.00

Marion belted silk blouse

Marion belted silk blouse

Five to seven
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 295.00

Blue silk dress

Blue silk dress

Lake studio
lakestudio.org

$ 524.00

Yellow satin top

Minimalist maven

Perfect the art of the uniform by simplifying your summer wardrobe. Incorporating basics in subdued colors and simple silhouettes doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it’s a sure-fire approach to summer chic dressing.

khaite before autumn 2021

Khaite before fall 2021

Courtesy

jil sander before fall 2021

Jil Sander before fall 2021

Courtesy

Oversized button down shirt dress

Oversized button down shirt dress

R13
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 395.00

Stretch knit bodysuit

Stretch knit bodysuit

TOTM
net-a-porter.com

$ 130.00

Double-breasted linen blazer

Double-breasted linen blazer

Cuyana
cuyana.com

$ 275.00

Gwen tube top

Gwen tube top

Andaman
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 146.25

Crazy for minis

This summer, the minis are making a comeback. A cropped hem will lengthen the look of your legs and highlight the hottest shoes of your season. In a variety of silhouettes, fabrics and floral prints, there is no shortage of minis.

balmain pre fall 2021

Balmain Pre-Fall 2021

Courtesy

blumarine pre fall 2021

Blumarine Pre-Fall 2021

Courtesy

Naomi Smocked Ruffle Skirt

Naomi Smocked Ruffle Skirt

Isabel Marant Etoile
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 275.00

Floral-print georgette mini skirt

Floral-print georgette mini skirt

Ganni
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 155.00

Floral-print seersucker mini skirt

Floral-print seersucker mini skirt

Love Shack Fantasy
net-a-porter.com

$ 265.00

Green floral mini skirt

Happy Bracelet

There is no getting around it. This summer, the skin is there. Aiming for a dress with sophisticated straps is the best way to show off the bare flesh, without revealing too much. Intricate details on the back, skinny front straps and self-tie drawstrings are all part of the dress code.

proenza schouler pre autumn 2021

Proenza Schouler before autumn 2021

Courtesy

beautiful people before fall 2021

Beautiful people before fall 2021

Courtesy

Stretch jersey dress

Stretch jersey dress

Alix NYC
net-a-porter.com

$ 225.00

Open-back linen dress

Open-back linen dress

Jacquemus
net-a-porter.com

$ 625.00

Devon Polka Dot Ruched Dress

Devon Polka Dot Ruched Dress

TOVE
net-a-porter.com

$ 620.00

Ruched satin dress

Ruched satin dress

Orseund Iris
net-a-porter.com

$ 795.00

Cream crop top

Supported by early pop stars, the tiny tops are having fun yet again. Warm summer temperatures provide the optimal time to make one. Opt for a light version with spaghetti straps or a bare and carefree bralette. They will pair well with high waisted shorts and skirts, as well as light cardigans and blazers.

# 21 before fall 2021

N ° 21 Pre-autumn 2021

Courtesy

before fall 2021

Etro pre-fall 2021

Courtesy

Polka dot bralette

Polka dot bralette

KHAITE
net-a-porter.com

$ 580.00

Satin bralette

Satin bralette

JACQUEMUS
net-a-porter.com

$ 485.00

Floral print bralette

Floral print bralette

Jason wu
net-a-porter.com

$ 650.00

Linen bralette

Linen bralette

JOSLIN
net-a-porter.com

$ 105.00

Rise and shine

After a year of socially moving away from our own wardrobes, it’s time to shine our clothes –literally. From motorcycle jackets to maxi dresses, gold clothing does the trick for everyday / all day.

dior pre fall 2021

Dior pre-fall 2021

Courtesy

alberta ferretti before fall 2021

Alberta Ferretti before fall 2021

Courtesy

Hera dress

Hera dress

Gaia cult
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 798.00

Tresha Metallic Bow Top

Tresha Metallic Bow Top

Isabel funny
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 790.00

Metallic shirt dress

Metallic shirt dress

Zadig & Voltaire
farfetch.com

$ 468.00

Metallic pleated skirt

Metallic pleated skirt

Proenza Schouler
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 1,590.00

