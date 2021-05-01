Natalie flaunts petite waist in glam dress after liposuction





Natalie Mordovtseva recently had liposuction on her waist, stomach and chin. She is now showing the impressive results in a sexy dress.

the 90 day fiancé Star Natalie Mordovtseva recently revealed that she has liposuction on her stomach, waist and chin to get rid of the extra fat. She is now showing off her smaller, slimmer waist in a gorgeous white dress on Instagram. After leaving her husband, Mike Youngquist, in Sequim, Washington, Natalie takes advantage of the southern states of the United States. Earlier, she was seen exploring New Orleans. She posted a bizarre video from NOLA’s City Center Museum, which scared many fans. She used strange music and gave some unusual expressions in the video, and many fans thought that was weird. After that, the Ukrainian native traveled to Tampa, Florida. She is currently staying in a luxury hotel, which has an outdoor swimming pool. When checking in, Natalie showed off her lavish hotel suite, which looked quite spacious. She then asked her fans to pray for her as she was supposed to have an operation. After the procedure, Natalie revealed that she had extra fat on her stomach, waist and chin. So, naturally, she decided to do liposuction. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: 90 Day Fianc: Natalie’s ‘Weird’ Museum Video Scares Fans Even though she was exercising to lose weight, it wasn’t helping. She explained that when she was trying to lose weight, exercise also made her breasts smaller. Natalie opted for an artificial procedure to lose extra fat. She is now showing the results of her last liposuction procedure. The 36-year-old beauty wore a sparkling off-the-shoulder corset in white color with a matching skirt. She paired the outfit with low-hanging white stone drop earrings and a signature necklace. The corset made Natalie’s chest appear larger than before, and her waist appeared much smaller. To complete this gorgeous look, she wore tennis shoes. Look at the pictures Natalie posted on IG: A lot 90 day fiancé fans were thrilled to see the amazing results, and they left comments like, “Magnificent !! I can’t wait to find out what you do! “” Breathtaking radiant beauty, “” Spectacular Woolala Natalie !! And I love tennis with the dress !!!!! “” YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL !! Inside and outside” and “The surgery paid off! You look great!“Some fans are also wondering if Natalie had breast augmentation surgery because they look different than before. The reality TV star said she still had a big breast. It seems that since she reduced her waistline, her breasts seem more prominent than before. Natalie also admitted to having lip filler on her upper lip. However, she doesn’t like the result and would like to stop filling herself up. After the new artificial procedure, the former actress is ready to cover the Maxim magazine. She successfully entered the second round and needs the votes of her fans to win the contest. Along with Natalie, Larissa Lima and Julia Trubkina also participate in the competition. Fans hope that one of the 90 day fiancé the beauties will win the contest this time. Next: 90 Day Fiancé: How Much Paul & Karine Made On The Cameo & On The Show Source:Natalie Mordovtseva How the new ‘irreverent guide’ captures Anthony Bourdain’s television legacy

About the Author Neha nathani

(1352 Articles published)

Neha Nathani is a Reality TV Writer at ScreenRant, and she loves it! She has always been passionate about storytelling and story writing. But when she's not writing, she's playing with her cats or trying out new dance moves.







