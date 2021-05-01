Fashion through the decades at the Kentucky Derby | Derby 147





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The railbird track trail is the place to see and be seen when it comes to hat sewing. Celebrities walking the trendy red carpet in the field, what you wear to watch the races counts on the first Saturday in May, The tradition dates back to the very first Kentucky Derby. “The hats were part of a regular ensemble, a fashionable ensemble in the 1870s when the Kentucky Derby began and they really remained an important part of ladies and gentlemen’s outfits into the 1960s,” said Jessica Whitehead. , curator of collections at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Derby founder Meriweather Lewis Clark Jr. was in love with the great horse races he competed in England and wanted to create a similar stylish event here. “They wanted to bring some of that glitz and glamor to the Kentucky Derby,” Whitehead said. Some of the hats worn on early derbies are on display at the Kentucky Derby Museum along with other iconic outfits and accessories worn over the decades. In the ’60s and’ 70s, people no longer wore hats in everyday life, but did take them out on their annual trip to Churchill Downs anyway. “Fewer hats or more intentional people about choosing a hat to be a showcase for their outfit,” Whitehead said. In recent years, that has meant swapping the big edges for fascinators or haters, smaller pieces that still pack a punch. “The Royal Family of England over the past two decades has really popularized the idea of ​​the fascinator,” she said. From the Queen of England to the infield kingdom, the fans partying in the general admission area have had their own way of influencing race day dress. “Do it yourself, kind of a wacky component started showing up when things started to loosen up a bit in the field culture,” Whitehead said. The predominantly fanless 2020 derby made masks a part of the derby day ensemble. “We’ve seen them sporting sometimes extremely stylish hat and mask combinations, which I’m sure historians 100 years from now will be very intrigued,” she said. It’s a historic moment now documented in the Derby Museum’s fashion exhibit. “As of 2020, we have two hat and mask combinations: one for men and one for women created by our milliner, Jenny Pfanenstiel,” Whitehead said. Writing the next chapter in fan fashion history books. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

