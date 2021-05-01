Pilgrims attack on May 1, dress rehearsal to remove Native Americans

(THE CONVERSATION) Ever since the ancient Romans decided to honor the agricultural goddess Flora with glasses in the Circus Maximus, the beginning of May marked the arrival of spring, a period of renewal after a long and gloomy winter.

In Europe, the holiday generally celebrated on May 1 has become May 1. Although traditions vary by country and culture, celebrants often erected maypoles and decorated them with long, colorful ribbons. The townspeople, while indulging in food and drink, frolicked for hours. These rituals continue today in parks and on college campuses across the United States and Europe.

Throughout history millions of people have embraced the holiday, with the exception of the Puritans in early modern England. Although we tend to lump them together, the term Puritans included different groups of religious dissidents. Among them were the pilgrims, who ultimately decided to migrate to North America to create new communities according to their religious vision.

It’s tempting to attribute the pilgrims’ hostility to the holidays to the grim, grim stereotype of the humorless and overly pious Puritansas, the same tendencies that led them to ban Christmas celebrations. But their attack on a Maypole in the Plymouth Colony in 1628 reveals a lot about their approach to those who did not conform to their worldview.

Good-natured fun or blasphemy?

Before arriving in New England, some pilgrims must have read The Tribe Against May Day, written by a moralist named Philip Stubbes, who lamented the chaos that erupted in communities across England each year as it approached holidays.

Stubbes described how enthusiastic attendees would choose one of the men among them to be the Lord of Misery, who then led them into pits of debauchery. They sang and danced in church, much to the dismay of the pious ministers. And the participants in these rites always dragged a large tree from a nearby forest to be erected in the city, which became a symbol of their irreligious behavior.

But most Britons did not see the holidays in such a bad light. To many, these masts were simply rude, good-natured fun. King James, who reigned from 1603 to 1625, believed that erecting such poles was harmless and he lambasted the Puritans’ efforts to cancel the feast.

In England, the Puritans had to abide by national laws, so there was little they could do to stop the celebrations apart from expressing their disapproval. More effective protests would have to wait.

Morton becomes the lord of misery

Once in New England, the Puritans believed they should be examples of good Christian behavior. Everyone in their towns had to obey their rules, and they punished settlers whose actions seemed to undermine pious religious practice.

As the future governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, John Winthrop is said to have said that the Puritans would build their city on a hill. Quoting the language of the book of Matthew, he asserted that all the actions of the Puritans would be visible to the whole world, including their God most important. Any deviation from strict scripture obedience could threaten their entire mission.

The Pilgrims established their community of Plymouth at the Wampanoag town site of Patuxet in 1620. In the years that followed, other English migrants arrived in the area, although many avoided the strict teachings of the Pilgrims. They came to earn money from trading, not to escape persecution for their beliefs.

A small group of these settlers moved about 25 miles northwest of Plymouth, and an attorney named Thomas Morton who arrived in New England in 1624 or 1625 eventually became the unofficial leader of this known camp. under the name of Merrymount. In 1628, with Mortons’ blessing, settlers installed an 80-foot mast crowned with deer antlers in preparation for May 1.

The May mast immediately caught the attention of authorities in Plymouth. Mortons’ antics too. According to William Bradford, then governor of Colonys, Morton had become the Lord of Misrule. The Merrymount congregation sang songs of debauchery and invited Native American women to join them. The settlers of the small community, wrote the governor, had revived and celebrated the festivals of the Roman goddess Flora, which he linked to the bestial practices of the mad Bacchanalians. Morton ran, in Bradford’s words, a school of atheism.

Bradford claimed that Morton and his followers had fallen into great license and led dissolute lives. Rather than allow them to have fun, the pilgrims sent a group of armed men to arrest their leader. Soon they exiled Morton to England.

The following year, John Endecott, a recent immigrant who shared many of the beliefs of the Pilgrims, cut the maypole, much to Bradford’s satisfaction.

A harbinger of more destruction

Why, one might ask, would it be important for severe Puritans to want to cancel a vacation in a good mood? After all, given many of their other actions, chopping down a large tree topped with deer antlers hardly seems worth mentioning.

But as an early New England historian, I see Bradford’s condemnation of Morton and the destruction of the Maypole as a harbinger of future violence.

When they brought down the Maypole, the Puritans believed they were cleaning up the landscape, making it more suitable for pious settlers. It was their way of showing that they could live up to their ideals.

Since they believed in predestination, in the belief that whatever happens is part of a divine plan, they must have imagined that God had sent Morton to test them. By exiling it and destroying the Maypole, they confirmed what they saw as the justice of their cause.

A decade later, as tensions mounted between settlers and Indigenous peoples, the Pilgrims of Plymouth, as well as the Puritans of Massachusetts, found themselves facing yet another test. This time, the threat did not come from a Maypole, but rather from a Native American community that seemed, as Bradford wrote, to use language that echoed his condemnation of the proud and insulting Morton.

The consequences in 1637 were much worse than in Merrymount. Settlers set a town in Pequot on fire and shot at those trying to escape. Historians estimate that at least 400 Native Americans lost their lives in a single night.

Like other English colonizers, the Pilgrims believed that they needed to relocate Native Americans to create their own communities. But before doing so, they had to tidy up their own homes. They could not tolerate any of those who walked through them, attacking those who were seen as a threat.

Colonial rulers like Winthrop and Bradford believed that any sign of disobedience should be punished. Cleaning Merrymount off its Maypole was a dress rehearsal for what was to come.