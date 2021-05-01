The story behind Shania Twain’s playful warning





Shania twain put men in their place with his single “Any Man of Mine”. The Canadian country-pop star established the law when she released the song in 1995 as the second single from her albumThe woman in me.The song became Twain’s first No. 1 on country radio and his second Top 40 on the pop charts. Twain wrote the song with her husband and then producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange. Twain credits the courageous song with much of its success. “Any Man of Mine” was a risky song to release, “Twain said. CMT Insider.“Back then, a lot of people were scared of it. It was way too pissed off for what was going on. Everyone was pretty suspicious of putting it out. And I remember when I went on a radio tour. to present all this new music., it was so amazing to have a reaction to that song. Some people just loved it. They fell in love with it right away. And others, it was really scary. I don’t know if they didn’t like it or if they were thinking, “Whoa!” “ Twain says she calls the song her “career song”. “This is the song that I think really, really broke me in a big way, because it was so different,” she said. How could she not have won nominations for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance at the 1996 Grammy Awards? The song also won the Single of the Year award at the Canadian Country Music Awards in 1995. Twain knew that with every good song there had to be a great music video. She uploaded a video to her Youtube channel titled Behind the video. There, the superstar recalled the location of the filming, working with John and Bo Derek, and how she ended up being the fashion director on set. Read more: ‘You’re Still the One’: The Story Behind Shania Twain’s Iconic Crossover Success However, her fashion in department stores was not free. In the video, the star wears a pair of denim jeans, a denim jacket and a white t-shirt that doesn’t cover her stomach. AUDACITY! A woman in country music who didn’t dress modestly was almost unheard of at the time. CMTChet Flippo wrote, “Twain’s appeal was greatly enhanced by her videos, which were truly groundbreaking for the country music era. She was hissed at the time of the ‘Any Man of Mine’ video, with her navel barrage, for ruining country music by exposing her belly button. But that’s about all she really showed, when you watch her video work. She slyly hinted at the rest. And six months after that video revelation from the midriff, you couldn’t walk Music Row without encountering apparent hordes of bare-bellied babies with their navels hanging down. “ Twain was a revolutionary in country and pop music. Her strong personality sets her apart from those around her and makes her an icon of music and fashion. Twain’s composition brought him these greatest hits: “If You’re Not In It For Love”, “You’re Still The One”, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, “Man, I Feel Like A Woman “and” Whose bed has your Boots Been Under. “

