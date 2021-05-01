Lamb setto lead atExtension | Independent Sampson





CLINTON – It’s your birthday. You’re going to open a gift, tear up the paper, excited to see what’s inside. You just know it must be something spectacular.

Tucked away at the bottom of the box, tucked away in tissue paper, is the most beautiful dress you’ve ever seen. You take it out and shake it so you can see the full length.

The whole dress is full of holes.

For April Lamb, the new face of the Sampson County Cooperative Extension office, it’s what it feels like when someone isn’t giving you all of their effort into something they are doing. Lamb replaces longtime agent Lethia Lee.

“I’ll never forget, they told me that, in a classroom. Being a parent, if you were a kid, if you were to receive a gift, and when you open that gift, it was a dress.

“You say ‘Oh, I can’t wait.’ It’s just a beautiful dress and you hold it and it’s a dress full of holes. They said, “How would you react?”

“And I would have said, ‘Where in the world did you get that dress from? Lamb says.

She said they said it would be like this every time you give it to someone.

“I live in Dogwood Circle,” Lamb said. “And living in Dogwood, a lot of people don’t know the resources, so they’re just too proud. And they don’t want to tell people the truth: ‘hey, I need help.’ “

Lamb hopes to change that as an extension-to-educator assistant of the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP).

“I was like them,” she said. “I struggled a few times, and I was until someone told me the truth, gave me a reality check, and gave me all the necessities I needed.

That person was Sharon Herring from Sampson Community College. Herring has “tremendously” helped Lamb get to where she is today.

“And that’s where I am now, to bring my family to where we need to go.”

Lamb said she was ready to step into the community, meet people and learn about their needs – and help them get the help they need, while also becoming a community resource herself.

“And that’s what I want to do for other people, I want to help them, even if it’s just getting started with these nutrition classes. And just to be that face to say, hey, she started out here, but look where she is now.

She’s alive, fresh and real, ready to tackle community concerns, using her motivation to help push others, and them, forward.

And driving was something she did, working as a school bus driver. This is what really got her to think about what she could do and what she needed to do to be the change she wanted to see.

“This position here is the most money I have ever made,” she said.

She has worked between different positions in the school system, working as a bus driver, in the cafeteria and as a teaching assistant. But she knew it wasn’t just the right solution for her. So she kept pushing herself.

“I just didn’t like it, you know, I wanted to teach them and talk to the students. But you can’t talk to them for lunch.

For her, she needed more, wanted more and wanted to build relationships.

“Some students didn’t want to talk, they wanted to point fingers. But I like to talk.

This time, the criteria and the requirements set just prevented her from achieving what she knew she wanted to achieve.

“I was, and I am, an extraordinary person.”

Despite being chatty and bubbly, she says she has reservations about starting with this new position. Most importantly, she said she was a little nervous talking to people in higher positions, like a commissioner. Lamb feels like she might not be speaking at their level, with the education component coming into play.

Lamb doesn’t see that his conversational level is all about being fresh, genuine, and real.

“Sometimes that can make me intimidated and I’m a little worried because once you come out in front of or in the public eye, they can see you as less than that.”

“But see, I’m worried because some people might want this.”

This natural ability to be herself is what got her this job in the first place.

“That’s the reason they hired me, because I’m genuine. In the interview I was doing the same thing I am now, just being genuine and being honest.

And being able to share with the community is what brought her to social services, she said.

“Because I can say, hey, trust me, I’ve been there, I promise you, you know, so it’s okay to need help.

“I want to work with everyone. I don’t want to work with one race or one age, not just with children. I want to work with everyone. I love working with children because they are our future…. I want to be well balanced. “

Getting to this point is not without challenges.

“The hardest part is finding my way, finding myself. I have the material. But the hardest part is getting out and being vulnerable because I don’t know which road to take. And I think it’s a little difficult, ”Lamb said. “But once I start doing it, I pretty much put the unknown aside and go. I think it would be better. It’s a challenge, but I’m ready to do it.

And that’s where the dress with the holes comes back to the center.

“Imagine that when you give something to someone, you should be 100%. You should give someone everything. When you give to your children – who is you, your time, your love – it should be 100%, ”Lamb said. “But if your mental space or your time or you’re too exhausted and there’s nothing you can do, you give them that ragged robe.”

“I take this with me wherever I go,” she continued. “So whenever I’m, at that point, that I feel like I’m about to give someone this ragged dress, I take a little time for April, even if it’s just that I have to stop for a moment. And the reason is, I don’t want anyone to give me a ragged dress. So why would I give it to them?

Contact Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.